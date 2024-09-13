Mumbai Indians player reveals unheard story of Rohit Sharma texting him at 2.30AM

Recently, during an interaction, Chawla shared about how Rohit remains involved to a great extent as the captain even when he is not on the field.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been widely praised for his magnificent leadership skills across both the national side and IPL team Mumbai Indians, where he led from 2013 to 2023. Among the most successful skippers in IPL history, Rohit Sharma tasted his first success with the Men in Blue when his side lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup title in June. Under the striking opening batter's captaincy, the Indian cricket team is painfully close to lifting two other ICC titles, the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup, both in 2023.

Notably, in the recent few years, a plethora of cricketers have hailed their experience working under the former India T20I captain Rohit Sharma, often showcasing the strong camaraderie they share with the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain. Speaking about the same subject, Piyush Chawla has now added his voice, revealing highly of the unwavering commitment of the former Mumbai Indians captain showcased towards the team.

Also Read: India's white-ball star bowls with red ball, sparks speculation of Test comeback ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The veteran off-India spinner said that he shares a great bond with Rohit Sharma owing to the cricket that he has played in the field. The spinner recalled a moment during the IPL 2023 edition when Rohit Sharma called Chawla to his room at 2:30 in the night to discuss a strategy against Delhi Capitals opening batter David Warner. The 35-year-old cricketer highly spoke about how Rohit Sharma was thinking of bringing the best out of Piyush Chawla during the last year of the edition. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs but suffered a defeat against the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 game in IPL 2023.

Piyush chawla : Rohit came at 2:30am in my room and discussed abt how to set field for specific batsman .



But how does it matter ?

What's the use of these match strategies ?

Glory fans want six pack abs na ...



Kya yr rohit 😣 pic.twitter.com/e4zUuUUH2v — RANGO 45🇮🇳 (@51notouthitman) September 12, 2024



“I’ve played so much cricket with him that we’ve reached a comfort level. We sit off-the-field as well. Once, at 2:30 in the night, he texted me and asked, ‘You up?’ He drew a field on paper and discussed with me about potentially dismissing Warner. Even at that time, he was thinking about how he could get the best out of me,” Piyush Chawla told Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube.

Also Read: Nathan Lyon names India's 'Big Three' batters as key targets during historic Border Gavaskar showdown

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.