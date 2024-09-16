Gill or Jaiswal? Six out of eight Australians pick this India player as next gen superstar

Ahead of the Test series, a plethora of Australian cricket team players encountered a fascinating question as they were quizzed about which Indian cricketer would rise to prominence in the upcoming years.

Team India has been gearing up for an action-packed home season commencing on September 19, as Rohit Sharma and his men will lock horns against Bangladesh for the first Test match at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. While the main focus is on the two Test match series against the Bangla Tigers and New Zealand at home, there is no denying that major headlines are already towards the much anticipated historic Border-Gavaskar showdown, which will kick off from November 22 in Perth, set to reignite one of cricket's fiercest rivalries. For Team India, the series is crucial not only in terms of WTC standings but also in scripting a new record Down Under, clinching a hat-trick of Test series wins.

Ahead of the Test series, a plethora of Australian cricket team players encountered a fascinating question as they were quizzed about which Indian cricketer would rise to prominence in the upcoming years. As Team India's talent pool continues to deepen a lot, the two names that stand out above the rest are Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. These two top-order batters have already made their mark on the international stage, and they receive recognition from the Australian cricketers.

Several Aussie stars the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Marnus Labuschagne, and Josh Hazlewood have been vocal about their admiration for Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Travis Head and Cameron Green feel it will be Shubman Gill.

The form of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be crucial in the longest format of the game

As the Indian cricket team embarks on a busy cricket schedule, the form of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be crucial in the longest format of the game, especially with the Border Gavaskar Trophy and World Test Championship Final looming large.



