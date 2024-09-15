India set to rest key opener for Bangladesh T20Is to manage workload

In the current season, T20Is are least priority for the Indian team with the World Test Championship points with the five-match series against Australia being topmost on the agenda.

India's star cricketer Shubman Gill, who missed out on a place in the 2024 T20 World Cup team, is all set to be rested for the forthcoming three matches of the T20I series against Bangladesh in October. Following the two-match Test series against the Bangla Tigers, which is set to kick off on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, the Men in Blue will be locking horns with the Asian side for the three T20Is, which will take place from October 6.

According to a report in news agency PTI on Sunday, keeping in mind the busy schedule ahead, which included three matches of the Test series against New Zealand at home and the historic Border Gavaskar showdown, the 25-year-old cricketer is all set to be rested for the shortest format of the series.

"Yes, Shubman will be rested for the Bangladesh T20I series. If you look at the fixture, the three T20Is will be played on October 7 , 10 and 13 . Now first Test vs New Zealand starts October 16. So with a turnaround of three days, it is important to give Gill a break," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It has been reported that a plethora of the Test players are unlikely to appear in the T20I series, which means that pacers with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will also be given the rest as per workload management requirements.

Ishan Kishan's Team India exile may end as doors ope for return in the T20I series vs Bangladesh

Fortunes might change for the better for Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan, who has a rather controversial start to the year. The young wicketkeeper batter found himself at the center of the controversy when he made himself unavailable for national selection last year, and later his absence in the Jharkhand team saw him miss out on a place in the BCCI's central contracts. This move appeared to have put a dent in his international cricketing prospects.

The reports further showcase that there could be a possibility of Rishabh Pant being rested for the T20I series too, and if that's the case, the left-handed batter could spring into contention.

