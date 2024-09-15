Former India opener reveals unheard story of MS Dhoni from when he was his roommate

It's true that over the past years, the cricketing fraternity has opened up a plethora of stories about the greatness of former India skipper MS Dhoni and how he has taken the game to the epitome of the level with his greatness. The former wicketkeeper batter led Team India to win three ICC titles and grabbed five IPL titles for Chennai Super Kings. It has been witnessed that many stories have resurfaced on social media, with fans hailing the wicketkeeper batter time and again. Speaking about the same subject, former India opening batter Aakash Chopra has recently opened up about the time before MS Dhoni made his India debut.

While speaking to Raj Shamani on his YouTube show, Aakash Chopra walked down memory lane to 2004. It was the year in December that MS Dhoni made his ODI debut against Bangladesh. In addition, the wicketkeeper batter earned his Test cap a year later and his T20I debut a year later. And the rest, as they say, is history.

For one whole month he ate vegetarian food: Aakash Chopra

The cricketer turned analyst's first impression of Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni, who later went on to become one of the most successful skippers in the history of the game and the best wicketkeeper, was that he was very shy. Chopra revealed that MS Dhoni's phone used to ring a lot, but he never answered. The 46-year-old cricketer further revealed how MS Dhoni ate vegetarian food the whole month after knowing that his teammate does not eat non-vegetarian food.

“His phone used to ring a lot, but he never answered it. When I asked him what time he goes to sleep, because we had to figure the time, and he said, 'Whenever you are comfortable, you can switch off the lights.' Moreover, he was non-vegetarian and I was vegetarian, so it was not a great partnership. So when I asked him what he wanted to eat, he said, 'Whatever you feel like eating.' He never used to call for room service. He was just too shy. For one whole month he ate vegetarian food,” Aakash Chopra said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube