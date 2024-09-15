'Doesn't have the best technique' - Former Mumbai Indians coaching staff recalls experience with Rohit Sharma

The 37-year-old skipper has achieved huge success in the Indian Premier League, both as a skipper and a batter, having guided the Mumbai Indians to win the title five times and also hammering over 6500 runs in the showpiece event while being the franchise's most successful batter.

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who was once in the Mumbai Indians coaching staff and has worked with former MI captain Rohit Sharma very closely, has said that it has been great to follow the flamboyant opening batter's journey, just because he has remembered the same all this while. Notably, not only Rhodes, but a plethora of veterans have praised the 2024 T20 World Cup winner for his demeanour. The 37-year-old skipper has achieved huge success in the Indian Premier League, both as a skipper and a batter, having guided the Mumbai Indians to win the title five times and also hammering over 6500 runs in the showpiece event while being the franchise's most successful batter.

Rohit Sharma has been a crucial cog in the Indian cricket team for over a decade, revolutionizing the team's approach with his aggressive style of play. The stylish right-handed batter's leadership was crucial in securing India's win in the 2024 T20 World Cup, ending an 11-year drought for a major ICC title.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians player Piyush Chawla reveals unheard story of Rohit Sharma texting him at 2.30AM

I think he doesn't have the best technique: Jonty Rhodes

However, Jonty Rhodes has said during his starting days with the Mumbai Indians, the 37-year-old cricketer didn't practice as hard as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the nets and did not possess the best techniques either. The 55-year-old cricketer reminisced about his earlier experience with Rohit Sharma during the IPL. The former middle-order batter said that in contrast to Sachin Tendulkar, the star opening batter did not exhibit the same level of dedication and intensity during the net practice sessions.

How does everyone become PR of captain Rohit Sharma 🤣🤣.Even Jonty Rhodes pic.twitter.com/SEfx3Harsf — 𝓐𝓭𝓲 🇮🇳 (@ImAdiRo_) September 13, 2024



"He didn't practice as hard as Sachin Tendulkar. That's for sure. Maybe he practices away from the nets at times but just his technical ability and I think he doesn't have the best technique," Jonty Rhodes said in a YouTube podcast titled Aleena Dissects.

Also Read: Former India opener reveals unheard story of MS Dhoni from when he was his roommate

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.