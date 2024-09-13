Mumbai Indians spinner names Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings star duo as 'Next Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma'

Former Team India leg spinner Piyush Chawla has named two young cricketers Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad as the future of Indian cricket to succeed the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

In the wake of Team India's winning the 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies and USA, the cricketing fraternity has been abuzz with rumors about who will step into the formidable shoes of cricketing legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Notably, both legendary batters have made their retirement from T20I cricket, leaving a massive void in Indian cricket.

Speaking about the same subject, veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla shared his insights on the potential successors, highlighting Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad as the future of Team India. In an engaging conversation with Shubhankar Mishra in a recent podcast, Chawla didn't mince words when it came to naming his picks for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's successors.

Chawla asserted that Shubman Gill will be on his top list owing to his impeccable batting skills, which makes him an ideal successor. The 35-year-old cricketer's admiration for Gill extends beyond mere technique. The leg spinner feels that the young Indian batter can adapt and perform across different formats of the game, which makes him the great Indian cricket stalwart.

"Shubman Gill is at the top of my list. His technique is impeccable. When a batter experiences a rough patch, it's their technique that often helps them get back on track. Gill’s technique is robust and reliable, making him an ideal successor," Chawla said.

The Mumbai Indians spinner Piyush Chawla's second pick is CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chawla stated that the Pune-born cricketer is also another very special player. The veteran leg spinner acknowledged that Gaikwad has faced a few setbacks due to poor form and a few injuries but said that the star batter has shown distinct fairness whenever given the opportunity, especially in the T20I game.

Question- Are The Next Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Of Indian Cricket?



Piyush Chawla - Shubman Gill & Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad is another special player. He may have faced some setbacks, like being dropped or injured, but whenever given a chance, he has shown a distinct flair. His performances, especially in T20Is where he has scored 633 runs, have been commendable,” he added further.

