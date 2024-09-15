LSG star slams brilliant hundred in CPL 2024 to raise his stocks for IPL 2025 auction

Lucknow Super Giants star Quinton de Kock thwarted the Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as the Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run win at Kensington Oval to climb to the Caribbean Premier League's 2024 top spot.

Lucknow Super Giants star Quinton de Kock thwarted the Guyana Amazon Warriors with a brilliant century as the Barbados Royals recorded a 32-run win at Kensington Oval to climb to the Caribbean Premier League's 2024 top spot. Speaking about the game here, it was Amazon Warriors skipper Shai Hope who won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first in the game.

Notably, after being sent to bat first in the game, de Kock's fiery knock dominated the Royals' total of 205/6. The left-handed batter hammered 115 runs from 68 balls featuring eight boundaries and nine sixes with a solid strike rate of 170 to help his side post the massive total. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets as the Warriors finished well short on 173/5 to slump to their first loss of the edition.

The wicket fell around Quinton de Kock, who appeared to be batting on the different surfaces as he reached his century off 60 balls

Quinton de Kock shook off the discomfort and rolled to his half-century off 34 balls. The southpaw particularly enjoyed hammering sixes straight down the ground, highlighting and smacking a slower delivery back over the head of left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer. The wicket fell around de Kock, who appeared to be batting on the different surfaces as he reached his century off 60 balls. The LSG star hit a couple of sixes before falling with three balls left in the innings.



Meanwhile, after the Barbados Royals' crushing defeat to the Trinbago Knight Riders the night before, the side made a change in their batting order, with Kadeem Alleyne replacing Rahkeem Cornwall. The star batter enjoyed the promotion as he went on to hammer a couple of the sixes, including off Moeen Ali, who made his CPL debut. However, his whirlwind knock of 22 off nine balls came to an end in the third over when he holed out quickly to Proteas star Dwaine Pretorius.

