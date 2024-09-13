RCB Superstar Scores Whirwind Fifty in CPL 2024 Clash

Faf du Plessis was brutal in the powerplay for the hosts, getting the chase off to a breezy start from which his side never looked back.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has powered the Saint Lucia Kings to a magnificent win in the CPL. In the 14th game of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024, the Saint Lucia Kings faced off against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia.

Speaking about the game here, it was St. Lucia Kings skipper Faf du Plessis who won the toss and invited the visiting sides to bat first in the game. After being sent to bat first, the Patriots posted a huge total of 173 for 5 in their given 20 overs. Star batter Andre Fletcher was a standout performer with the bat, hammering 62 runs off 50 balls featuring two sixes and five boundaries. In addition, Rile Roussow also made 50 off 31 balls, smashing five sixes to help the side post the dominating total.

However, during the chase, the Kings achieved their target early, finishing 176 runs in just 16.3 overs. West Indies star batter Johnson Charles took the charge with a blistering 74 off 42 balls, featuring four boundaries and a magnificent seven sixes.

Watch: Faf du Plessis hitting brutal in the powerplay for the Saint Lucia Kings, getting the chase off to a breezy start

However, it was RCB stalwart Faf du Plessis who also chipped in crucial 62 runs from 31 balls, including five boundaries and five sixes. The opening batters added 115 runs for the first wicket in just 10.4 overs and laid the foundation for their team's win. Notably, Faf du Plessis was brutal in the powerplay for the hosts, getting the chase off to a breezy start from which his side never looked back.

