Watch: Babar Azam slams five successive fours off Pakistan teammate; bowler tweets about sleepless night on X

Babar smashed five fours in a row against Dahani, with his strokeplay on full display at the Iqbal Stadium.

Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam looked sublimely during the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup 2024 match against Morkhors. The 29-year-old cricketer showcased his batting power at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad, where he went on to hammer star pacer Shahnawaz Dahani for five straight boundaries. The stylish right-handed batter came to bat at number four when his side chased a target of 232 runs.

The incident occurred in the eighth over of the stadium when he decided to go all-guns-blazing against the star pacer and played magnificent shots. The Lahore-born cricketer began the over with the dot ball, but then he smacked the star seamer for a four as the ball went towards the third-man region. The star pacer, Dahani, then bowled a short ball but was later hit for another boundary. The star batter then hit his fourth boundary by playing a great square drive. The top-order batter then ended the over by hammering a magnificent pull shot and helped the side reach 47/1 at the end of eight overs in the game. Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood dismissed the star batter, who mistimed the pull shot. Star pacer Naseem Shah, who was standing at the short-fine leg, took an easy catch and celebrated the dismissal.

Just Cannot stop watching this again & again. Don't think I would be able to sleep tonight. I just cannot understad, how Babar made it look so easy.🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/8YqKMGcPdX — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) September 15, 2024



Babar Azam is the second-highest-run scorer in the Champions One-Day Cup 2024

The stylish right-handed batter's gritty knock went in vain, where he hammered 45 off 44 balls featuring eight fours, where it seemed like they were on the verge of winning the game. However, his side suffered the batting collapse, and they were all bounded out for 105 runs in just 23.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam is the second-highest-run scorer in the ongoing showpiece event. The right-handed batter has 121 runs to his name from the two matches he has played so far with an average of 60.50.

