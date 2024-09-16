Watch: Virat Kohli breaks wall in Chepauk during practice session ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star seemed to be in T20 mode and smashed a big stroke which broke the wall of the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.

India's star batter Virat Kohli went into destructive mode during Team India's net session and broke one of the walls at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai with his big shot. Notably, the flamboyant hard-hitting batter is a crucial part of Team India and will lock horns with Bangladesh in the forthcoming two matches of the Test series, which will commence on September 19 in Chennai.

In a video shared by Kohli's fan, which showcases the Men in Blue's second net session at the Chennai camp ahead of the first Test game, the highlight of Virat Kohli's training session featured a powerful maximum that went on to break one of the walls at Chepauk near the Indian dressing room. Not just the former India captain, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also seen perfecting his skills ahead of the two-test series, which will be his first international outing since India's 2024 T20 World Cup win in June.

The 35-year-old cricketer flew in from London for the first Test game. The cricket players are back into the action after a rare 43-day break and would look to put behind the disappointment of losing the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month.

With the opening Test match against Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men in Chennai from September 19, the full Indian squad, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, gathered at the Chepauk Stadium for a closed-door training session.

The upcoming series sets to mark the first-ever home assignment for new head coach Gautam Gambhir. New bowling coach, South African legend Morne Morkel, and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were in attendance during Team India's first net session on Friday. The Test series with Bangladesh marks the beginning of a crucial 10-Test season that will see Rohit Sharma and his men play New Zealand at home and then travel down under for the historic Border Gavaskar showdown.

