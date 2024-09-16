LSG player reveals blunt advise from Gautam Gambhir after he complained of being dropped

Manan Vohra has claimed how a chat with Gautam Gambhir has made him realise how Gautam Gambhir is different form other mentors.

Lucknow Super Giants star player Manan Vohra has recently opened up about how a conversation with Gautam Gambhir has made him realize how the two-time ICC World Cup winner is different from the other mentors. During his stint with LSG, the former India opener stated that life is completely different for every cricketer. The stylish right-handed batter once complained of getting just one game ahead of the playoffs, which Gautam Gambhir with a straight face made him understand that everyone has a different life.

After Manan Vohra's move to the Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir gave him a dose of reality. On a challenging, rain-shortened game, Vohra had managed to get 15-20 runs against Chennai Super Kings, which was later washed out due to rain, and both sides shared one point, but on the next day, he was dropped. When the 31-year-old cricketer went to Gambhir about the same, with a straight face, the former LSG mentor revealed that life is different for every player.

"I got a game against Chennai Super Kings, it was a washed out game where I got out for 15-20 on a challenging Lucknow wicket after getting set. I was dropped the next game. I went to Gambhir and had a chat with him. I told him that I got just one match and got dropped. I am batting well, and anyone can get out in one match, and that was also a washout game," Vohra said in a podcast on Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals teammate recalls when Joe Root sledged him in international game

If you have got one match, then you have to do it in that one match only: Manan Vohra

The star player recalled how the Indian team's head coach made him understand that some players get full 8 matches while some get very few, and one needs to showcase the talent in the few opportunities to get more games. Vohra said that the chat with Gautam Gambhir helped him, as he used to complain about the plethora of things not going his way, but Gambhir's words changed his mindset and approach.

"He answered me very plainly-sweetly-simply and said, "Life is different for everyone; some players get eight matches, some get just one. It's not everyone gets the same amount of matches, but if you have got one match, then you have to do it in that one match only, end of story," and I was like stunned," he added further.

Also Read: India set to rest key opener for Bangladesh T20Is to manage workload

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.