Rajasthan Royals teammate recalls when Joe Root sledged him in international game

Jurel revealed he asked Root why he is sledging him and got a stunning reply in return from England great.

Team India's star cricketer Dhruv Jurel has recently recalled a moment that he experienced with England Test batter Joe Root during the five matches of the Test series against England earlier this year. Notably, Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut in the same series and was even impressed in his maiden Test game. However, this incident took place during the Test match in Ranchi when the star wicketkeeper batter found himself in a bizarre situation. The Men in Blue were batting on the score of 161 for five after the visiting sides posted a massive total of 353 runs in the first inning of the game.

The 23-year-old cricketer hammered unbeaten 30 runs before the day ended, and the side found himself batting on the score of 219/7. However, Jurel revealed that he could not sleep the whole night and was thinking of getting the half-century on the very next day with the old ball. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer further revealed that Joe Root was very aggressive and was continuously sledging him in the Ranchi Test game. The young wicketkeeper batter recalled how he was fully shocked when Joe Root was mocking him, and Punjab Kings batter Jonny Bairstow has joined him despite playing the IPL with them.

Also Read: [Watch] India Test candidate left-arm spinner castles Devdutt Padikkal with a beauty in Duleep Trophy

I was shocked because Root used to play with me in IPL: Dhruv Jurel

“I could not sleep that night. I was not out on 30. I was making plans for the next day, thinking whether I should try to get the half-century with the old ball. He (Joe Root) was all aggressive by then and was continuously sledging. Even Bairstow and Joe Root joined. I was shocked because Root used to play with me in IPL, and I asked him, 'Why are you sledging me?' He replied: ‘We are all playing for our country now,” Jurel told Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel.

Notably, the Rajasthan Royals star played a monumental role, smashing 90 runs and taking Rohit Sharma and his men past 300 runs. Moreover, the stylish right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 39 runs in the second inning and helped India win the series.

Also Read: India set to rest key opener for Bangladesh T20Is to manage workload

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.