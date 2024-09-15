[Watch] India Test candidate left-arm spinner castles Devdutt Padikkal with a beauty in Duleep Trophy

On Day 4 of the 2024 Duleep Trophy Match 3 game between India A and India D, Shams Mulani bowled a sneaky delivery to dismiss star cricketer Devdutt Padikkal.

On Day 4 of the 2024 Duleep Trophy Match 3 game between India A and India D, Shams Mulani bowled a sneaky delivery to dismiss star cricketer Devdutt Padikkal. While making an appearance for India D, the left-handed batter had gotten into the groove with a 92-run knock in the first innings of the game; however, he was undone by the left-arm spinner for just a one-run in the fourth inning of the game. The 24-year-old cricketer struggled with deliveries skidding onto the pads. He was seen very cautioned in the first inning of the game as his off-side play dominated his run scoring.

The star batter anticipated stepping into the same mould on Day 4, but as Indian pitches became chameleons as the game went on, Mulani got enough to turn and bounce.

Devdutt Padikkal missed out on a berth in the Team India Test squad for the Bangladesh Test series

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal missed out on a berth in the Team India Test squad for the Bangladesh Test series. The left-handed batter provided his mettle in the 2024 Ranji Trophy, amassing 556 runs in just 6 innings of the game with a magnificent strike rate of 93, featuring three hundreds and a highest score of 193 against Punjab.

The Lucknow Super Giants star was impressive against England in the debut series in the Tests earlier this year. The southpaw batted in the first innings of the fifth Test game and went on to pile up 65 runs while batting at number four.

