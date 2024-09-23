Watch: Shubman Gill trolls Siraj on stump mix over old social media clip; banter heard on stump mic

The incident took place late on Day 3 as Bangladesh were batting in their second innings with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque at the crease.

Team India maintained the top spot in the World Test Championship points table after scripting an emphatic win by 280 runs in the opening Test match of the two-match series against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Star spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up nine wickets between themselves as India folded the visiting side for just 234 runs in the second innings of the game after setting the target of 515 to wrap up the match with more than five sessions in hand.

Team India's star batter Shubman Gill was one of the standout performers in India's win, having notched up a magnificent hundred on Day 3 while also securing a 167-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant. While Gill's century was among the talk on social media, he went viral on the internet for a different clip during the match on Day 4.

In a video that has gone viral, Shubman Gill, as picked up by the stump mic, took a hilarious dig at teammate Mohammed Siraj while getting ready to field at short leg. The star batter's remark on Day 4 reminded the fans of a viral clip shared by Mohammed Siraj years ago on his Instagram page, warning his followers about the increasing number of fake accounts created on the website using his name.

Gill hilariously shouted, “Mohammed Siraj Officail official id hai baaki sab fake hai, (Mohammad Siraj Official is the my official id, rest all are fake).”

Shubman Gill : Mohammed Siraj Offical Offical ID he Baki Sab Fake hea 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PVbeq3POeA — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) September 22, 2024



The Men in Blue now turn their focus on the second and final Test match of the series

Following the great win against Bangladesh on September 22, the Men in Blue now turn their focus on the second and final Test match of the series, which will begin on Friday at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. A 2-0 clean sweep will not only see Team India maintain their flawless record against Bangladesh in the format but also take them to step closer to making the WTC Final for the third straight time.

