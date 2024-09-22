Watch: Mohammed Siraj sledges Najmul Hossain Shanto after being pulled for a boundary

Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Bangladeshi captain had a taste of it as Mohammed Siraj spiced up the contest with ruthless sledging in the morning session of the fourth day in the first Test in Chennai.

Team India's star cricketer Mohammed Siraj is known for his aggressive nature and intent. When Siraj is at a good pace, he is capable of troubling any of the biggest batters in this world with his great bowling spells. Not only is he bowling, but Siraj is also well known for his fiery sledging. During the fourth day of the opening Test match between India and Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, the Indian fast bowler was seen sledding Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain.

Shanto after the batter hit him four a boundary.

The RCB bowler bowled a short ball down the leg side, which Shanto helped on the way for a pull shot through the fine leg boundary. However, following the same, Mohammed Siraj was not happy with it and exchanged a few nasty words with Bangla Tigers captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. The 29-year-old cricketer further pointed out his fingers towards the batters and tried to get into his head.

Watch: Mohammed Siraj pointed out his fingers towards Najmul Hossain Shanto and tried to get into his head



However, in reply, the Bangladesh skipper kept his calm and just wanted to concentrate on his batting rather than engaging in a war of words with India's right-arm pacer. Mohammed Siraj did not stop here and continued to sledge Shanto for almost every ball. Interestingly, Shanto didn't have an argument with him even once in the game.

Mohammed Siraj was clearly pumped up for the rivalry, and his increased pace was a clear indication of it. The right arm seamer's pace was a clear indication of it. He constantly bowled close to 140 kph on a pitch that was playing unevenly on Day 4 of the first Test match. However, he did not get any wickets for his spells and finished with 0-32 in his 10 overs.

