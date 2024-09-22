'Not aware at all' - Bangladesh coach says he's unaware of Shakib's injury that India commentator said on air

Speaking at the press conference after the conclusion of Day 3 of the 1st Test, Hemp said that he had no idea about any injury that Shakib might have been carrying.

Bangladesh batting coach David Hemp has reacted to the speculation of star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan carrying an injury and revealed that he had no idea about the same. The Bangladesh star all-rounder has been poor with both the bat and the ball so far. The star spinner has bowled only a total of 21 overs against 2 innings in the first Test match taking place at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Notably, former India spinner Murali Karthik provided an update during his commentary duties and said that Shakib has been carrying an injury in his finger, which has not allowed him much to bowl during the game.

However, after the conclusion of Day 3 of the Chennai Test game, Hemp said that he had no idea about the former Bangladesh captain carrying the injuries. The coach further added that the Chepauk pitch seems great and Bangladesh could bat long to reach near the target on Day 4 and Day 5.

"No, not aware of that at all, sorry. In terms of days to bat, it's still a good wicket. Today, we've seen that (Ravichandran) Ashwin obviously got a couple of balls to bounce quite significantly. But, if you still miss, you can still score. So for us tomorrow, it's still a reasonable surface," Hemp said after the conclusion of Day 3 of the 1st Test.

Rohit Sharma and his team put themselves in the dominant spot to win the first Test match

Notably, Rohit Sharma and his team put themselves in the dominant spot to win the first Test match with Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill centuries on Day 3. The home team has set Bangladesh a massive target of 515 runs to win the Test game. The visitors showed some spunk in the second inning to reach 158 for four when play was called off due to bad light. The side needs 357 runs for the result in their favor.

