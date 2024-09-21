[WATCH] Rishabh Pant setting field for Bangladesh bowlers leaves commentators in splits

The southpaw made everyone laugh their heart out by setting the Bangladesh fielding on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Team India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant was strangely seen setting the field for Bangladesh on Day 3 of the first Test match taking place at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the cricket commentators have witnessed how Bangla Tigers captain Najmul Hossain Shanto followed Pant's instructions and moved the fielder to set the position. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill resumed the host's innings on the overnight score of 81/3 and took the team past 400 runs.

During their partnership in the crucial game, a hilarious moment was also witnessed as Pant was seen helping the visiting sides set up the fielding for his batting in the game. Between the overs, the wicketkeeper batter was seen heard on the stump saying, Keep one fielder here, pointing in the direction of mid-wicket. Interestingly, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto even listened to Pant's advice and moved the fielder to the same position.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill launched an all-out attack against Bangladesh bowlers and completed their 100-run partnership

Rishabh Pant resumed his innings on the overnight score of 12 and began the day cautiously. However, on the other side, Gill put his wide array of strokes on display as he smacked back-to-back sixes against Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The 26-year-old cricketer also brought up his half-century in his Test comeback game after 20 months and registered his second fifty against Bangladesh. Pant and Gill launched an all-out attack against the visiting side bowlers and completed their 100-run partnership.

The left-handed batter also got the life on 71 as he was dropped by Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on the bowling of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Pant (86) and Gill (82) took India to post 205/3 at lunch, leading by 432 runs.

