CSK pacer hints at developing all-round skills ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Back to the grind after a couple of days leave, Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana's batting practice session in the nets was the focal point ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League auction. The right-arm pacer was seen hitting some magnificent shots in the nets. Pathirana looked extremely fluent in the nets and took to social media to share the video. The clip has quickly gone viral on social media. The star cricketer faced customary throw-ins for a considerable period before facing some of the local net bowlers.

Watch: Matheesha Pathirana looks extremely fluent in the nets and took to social media to share the video



Sri Lanka's young pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana played a big role for the Chennai Super Kings in his IPL journey, which gave him an elevation in international cricket. The right-arm pacer grabbed the eyeballs during the 2022 U-19 World Cup for the slinging action, similar to legendary Lasith Malinga.

The Chennai Super Kings grabbed the huge opportunity to sign him as a replacement player for the injured Adam Milne in the 2022 IPL. He got to play only the first two games in the edition but didn't help him get his maiden international call-up for the Islanders. However, in the last couple of years, the 21-year-old cricketer became the strike bowler for CSK, grabbing 32 wickets from just 18 matches.

Pathirana has worked very hard on his line and length in the last couple of years, which has helped him become a more efficient bowler. Back in the IPL 2024, the CSK pacer managed to breach the 150 mph barrier with his sling action, which made him more lethal in the death overs. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how things will go with him in the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

