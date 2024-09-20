Watch: Akash Deep bamboozled Bangladesh with double blow in Chennai Test

India pacer Akash Deep rattled Bangladesh’s batting lineup in pre-lunch session as he clinched back-to-back wickets in Chennai on Friday. Both of his wickets were clean bowled.

After Team India's magnificent first-innings total of 376, Bangladesh's hopes of a straight start were quickly dampened by the Indian pace attack. Star right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood, dismissing Shadman Islam with a great delivery that left him bewildered completely and gave India a much-needed breakthrough. Interestingly, the real upset came before lunch when star pacer Akash Deep was introduced into the attack on Day 2 of India vs. Bangladesh first Test match at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai on September 20.

The 27-year-old cricketer made an instant impact, striking twice in two balls to leave the visiting sides in disarray. The right-arm pacer's first wicket was a beauty, with the ball swinging in to break Zakir Hasan's middle stump into two pieces. But it wasn't enough for him, as he followed it with another wicket on the very next ball, leaving the Bangla Tigers stunned in the game. The RCB bowler had dispatched Mominul Haque for a golden duck by uprooting his off stump.

This double strike from Akash Deep has put the Bangla Tigers on the backfoot, and they will need a remarkable comeback to get back into the game. The Indian pace trio with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep has shown its power, and it will be interesting to see how Bangladesh will now respond to this early onslaught.

Notably, the ongoing game is heating up, and Rohit Sharma and his men look to capitalize on this early advantage to take control of the game. At lunch on Day 2, Bangladesh are trailing Team India by 350 runs with 26/3 in 9 overs of the game.

