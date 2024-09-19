[Watch]: Hasan Mahmud destroys India's top-order, dismisses Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli for single digit scores

Bangladesh star cricketer Hasan Mahmud left Team India wobbling after he got rid of star top-order batters with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli in the opening session of the game

Bangladesh star cricketer Hasan Mahmud left Team India wobbling after he got rid of star top-order batters with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli in the opening session of the game, with the first Test match getting underway at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai on September 19. Under such an overcast condition, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and invited the Men in Blue to bat first in the game.

Watch: Hasan Mahmud getting Rohit Sharma's prized scalp in the third over of his first spell

Notably, after being sent to bat first in the game, Hasan backed the Bangladesh call by troubling the Indian top-order batters by getting the ball to move, with opening pair Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal making a decisive start at Chepauk. The 24-year-old cricketer could have had Rohit Sharma out earlier in the game but for the umpire's call. The disappointment didn't last much, as he has him nicking one to the slip cordon to be caught for the six.

Watch: Shubman Gill throws away his wicket



Meanwhile, Shubman Gill played a poor shot as his attempt to flick the shot resulted in the edge, and wicketkeeper batter Liton Das did the rest, sending number three back for an eight-ball duck. In addition to this, former India captain Virat Kohli didn't stay long either, as he walked back on six, becoming Hasan's third victim in the game.

Watch: Hasan Mahmud dismisses Virat Kohli cheaply



With star batter Virat Kohli coming to the crease to a loud welcome from the Indian crowd in Chennai, it wasn't his day either, as he became Hasan Mahmud's third prey. Like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli too pocked outside off, and wicketkeeper batter Litton Das didn't make any mistakes, making it 34/3 at the end of 10 overs.

