Punjab Kings Star becomes the No.1 Ranked All-rounder in ICC T20I Rankings

England star cricketer Liam Livingstone jumps to the top spot in the recent ICC Men's T20I all-rounder rankings after his brilliant performance in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. The 31-year-old cricketer rocketed seven spots to climb to the top position at the culmination of the England vs. Australia T20I series. In his first game against Australia, the Punjab Kings batter scored 37 runs and scalped three wickets, while he scored 87 runs and 2 scalps in the second game. The English all-rounder has also attained a career-high new rating of 253, as he enjoys a 42-point lead over ranked number 2 Marcus Stoinis with 211 rating points.

Livingstone was the shining light for the English team in the first two T20Is, with the third game getting washed out. Although the home team went on to lose the opening game, the all-rounder gave his best for his team as he came up with both bat and ball. The Punjab Kings batter single-handedly guided the Phil Salt-led side to win the second game to draw the series.

2024 T20 World Cup-winning star Hardik Pandya has slipped from number one to number 7 spot

Notably, 2024 T20 World Cup-winning star Hardik Pandya was earlier in the top spot. However, India's star all-rounder performance in the T20 series against Sri Lanka was not very good, due to which he has slipped from number one to number 7 spot. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old cricketer has the chance to showcase his talent in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh to boost his rankings.

On the other hand, Australia's opening batter Travis Head continued to remain at the top spot in the ICC Men's rankings with 881 points as he kept his magnificent performance in the T20I series against Scotland and England. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis climbed 13 spots to claim the 10th position in the batters rankings after his performance against England.

