Former RCB player smashes stunning century in Kerala Cricket League final to lead team to a win

Sachin Baby, who piled up 528 runs in just 12 matches, featuring two centuries and four fifties, won the orange cap for the player who racked up the most number of runs in the first edition of the Kerala Cricket League.

Kollam Sailors skipper Sachin Baby lifts the Kerala Cricket League Trophy in the presence of his teammates at the Greenfield Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Captain Sachin Baby scored an unbeaten century to guide his side to win the title of the 2024 Kerala Cricket League T20 with a six-wicket win over Calicut Globstars on September 18. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore star, who went on to make history by becoming the first centurion of KCL earlier in the league phase, has hit his second century when it required the most to help Sailors chase down a big target of 214 runs.

The southpaw has hammered 105 off 54 balls featuring seven sixes and seven boundaries. The left-handed batter reached his century milestone in the style, scooping star bowler Akhil Dev over the square and getting the winning runs with a boundary. Vathsal Govind also hammered 45 off 27 balls after opening batter Abhishek Nair made 25 runs.

Also Read: Current and former RCB stars down with illness as virus hits international camp

The former RCB star bagged Orange Cap in the first edition of the Kerala Cricket League

Sachin Baby, who piled up 528 runs in just 12 matches, featuring two centuries and four fifties, won the orange cap for the player who racked up the most number of runs in the first edition of the Kerala Cricket League.

Meanwhile, earlier in the game, the half-centuries from Ajinas, skipper Rohan Kunnummal, and Akhil Scaria fired the Globstars to post 213/6 in the given 20 overs, which also marks the second-highest total posted in the inaugural edition of the league made by Kochi Tigers in the league stage game against Alleppey Ripples.

Also Read: Punjab Kings Star becomes the No.1 Ranked All-rounder in ICC T20I Rankings

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.