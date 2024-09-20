Ravichandran Ashwin evokes memories of former India legend

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra drew a striking comparison between Ravichandran Ashwin and legendary VVS Laxman, highly talking about their ability to handle deliveries coming towards their legs with supreme control in Test cricket. Notably, on Day 1 of the first Test match against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, star all-rounder Ashwin delivered a batting masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 102 off 112 balls. His great century milestone, alongside Ravindra Jadeja's gritty 86, relieved the hosts from the difficult position and set the tone for the innings after a devastating early collapse.

The Men in Blue had been left reeling at 144/6 with Bangladesh bowlers, particularly Hasan Mahmud, wreaking havoc. The 24-year-old cricketer had dismissed Team India's three quick successions, breathing fire and putting Bangladesh on top. The right-arm pacer has removed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 6 runs each while ousted Shubman Gill for a golden duck in the opening session of the first Test match. Later, he dispatched wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant for 39 runs. With the Indian batting line crumbling, Ravichandran Ashwin stepped in and brought the attack to Bangladesh.

When it comes to his legs, he often reminds me of VVS Laxman: Aakash Chopra

Chopra, during his commentary on Jio Cinema and Sports 18, hailed Ravichandran Ashwin's calmness and technique, likening his method of leg-side deliveries to that of NCA head VVS Laxman.



"He lets the ball travel to him, he has only the shots at his disposal when it comes to the back-foot. When it comes to his legs, he often reminds me of VVS Laxman. But today his driving skills, especially bending his knee and hitting a six against spinners... Jadeja was outstanding, but Ashwin deserves a bit more of credit for today. We were really habituated to see him score with the bat, then over some time we saw a bit of a decline in his batting form. He was also demoted in the batting order. ," Chopra said.

