Watch: Former CSK player plucks stunning catch in Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket 2024 is off to a spectacular start as the opening encounter of Konark Suryas Odisha and Manipal Tigers produced one of the most memorable matches of all time, with Irfan Pathan's side scripting a magnificent two-run win

The Legends League Cricket 2024 is off to a spectacular start as the opening encounter of Konark Suryas Odisha and Manipal Tigers produced one of the most memorable matches of all time, with Irfan Pathan's side scripting a magnificent two-run win against Harbhajan Singh's side. The most memorable moment of the match came on the last ball of the opening game, as former Chennai Super Kings star Ambati Rayadu grabbed a stunning catch to oust Obus Pienaar off Irfan Pathan. If he had dropped the catch, this would have gone to the super over or guided the Manipal Tigers to win the game.

The Konark Suryas Odisha only managed to get 104/9 at the end of their innings on such a difficult track as Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, but pulled off one of the most sensational low-target defenses of all time. Konark Suryas Odisha began their LLC 2024 journey with a stunning win over defending champions Manipal Tigers in the opening game of the third edition of the league on September 20, Friday.

Watch: Former CSK star Ambati Rayadu grabbing a stunner at the end to seal the great win

A heist in Jodhpur! 🤯



Manipal Tigers needed just one hit to win the match when this happened.🤐#LLCT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/dGvut2oWRJ — FanCode (@FanCode) September 20, 2024



Odisha side, replacing Bhilwara Kings in the third edition, held their nerves till the last ball of the game to pull a sensational two-run win despite posing the narrow score of just 104 runs. Captain Irfan Pathan, who earlier led Kings in the first two seasons, tasked himself with bowling in the last over of the innings and kept his nerves in check despite starting the over with wide and then getting hit for a six by Anureet Singh.

Pathan conceded three singles in the next four balls before getting rid of well-set Obus Pienaar in the final ball, with Ambati Rayadu grabbing a stunner at the end to seal the great win.

