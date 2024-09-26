Gujarat Titans teammate voices support for Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma, who made his IPL comeback under Hardik's captaincy in IPL 2022, has come in support of his former skipper and said it's tough for people to accept someone who is over-expressive in nature.

Former India cricketer Mohit Sharma has recently opened up about his experience playing under star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's captaincy during his time with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. The Gujarat Titans star highly spoke about Pandya's overly expressive nature, a character that may aspire to but often struggle to emulate.

Notably, Hardik Pandya had a remarkably successful stint with the Gujarat Titans as a skipper, leading them to their first-ever IPL title win in 2022 when the side thwarted the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals. In addition, the side has ended up as the first runner-up in the IPL 2023 edition following defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the showdown.

In our community, we find it difficult to accept when someone comes out like that: Mohit Sharma

Earlier this year, when Pandya moved from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians, the 30-year-old cricketer faced backlash and was booed by fans at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. However, the Baroda-born all-rounder redeemed himself with magnificent performances in the 2024 T20 World Cup, especially in the showdown where he grabbed three wickets, including the crucial wicket of Proteas lethal batter David Miller in the first ball of the final over.

The Gujarat Titans star Mohit Sharma emphasized that choosing to be humble doesn't mean that everyone would want to be humble in the team. The 36-year-old cricketer suggested that Hardik Pandya's very strong trait is often misinterpreted, as it can be very challenging to access such a dominant cricketer.

"The concept of being misunderstood is different for every individual. If I like to remain humble, it doesn't mean that everyone would like to remain humble. There are some people who are over-expressive. In our community, we find it difficult to accept when someone comes out like that," Mohit Sharma said on the 2 Sloggers YouTube Channel.

