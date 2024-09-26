RCB basher set to push his case for Test recall with domestic return after 18-month break

Aussie star cricketer Glenn Maxwell is eyeing a spot in a Test cricket team, and the batter will hope for a comeback in the red-ball game by making an appearance in the Sheffield Shield Cricket. Maxwell was last featured in the Australia against Bangladesh Test series back in 2017. The middle-order batter has played only seven red-ball games, amassing 339 runs at an average of 26.07. The stylish right-handed batter aims for Australia's tour to Sri Lanka in January and February 2025 as the comeback to the longer format of cricket.

Ahead of the summer season, Victoria's skipper, Will Sutherland, revealed that Glenn Maxwell will play some of the matches in the Sheffield Shield. It is worth noting that the 36-year-old cricketer last played for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield in February 2023. The captain revealed that he will be available to play some of the domestic matches, and he was ecstatic after having players like Glenn Maxwell into the franchise.

To have a player like Glenn potentially come into our side is a bit of a luxury: Will Sutherland

"I think he'll be available for a couple and I believe he's keen to play as well. Obviously, things can change with him playing at the moment, but to have a player like Glenn potentially come into our side is a bit of a luxury, so hopefully that can work out nicely,” said Sutherland as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is unlikely to make an appearance in the Australian squad for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against India in November, which is set to commence on November 22 in Perth. The RCB stalwart aims to secure his place on a Test tour to Sri Lanka in January 2025. The Sheffield Shield matches are set to commence on October 8, and Maxwell is expected to participate during Australia's encounter with white-ball cricket and the Big Bash League.

