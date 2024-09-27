BCB hits back at Shakib's remark on security in Bangladesh, says it's not in their hands

Shakib Al Hasan made it very clear that he has no problem at all in returning to his country. The 37-year-old cricketer proudly flaunted that he is a citizen of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has made it clear that the board cannot guarantee the security that star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has asked for. The veteran all-rounder had previously claimed that he would be playing his final Test match for the country against South Africa in Dhaka. Should the upcoming red ball series against South Africa commence in Bangladesh, Shakib plans on playing his final Test match in Dhaka.

However, the BCB President, Faruque Ahmed, made it very clear that the BCB cannot provide the security arrangements that the player has asked for. The 37-year-old cricketer had been a member of the parliament under the last regime of Skeikh Hasina. However, after the government fell, Shakib's name was included in a list of 147 persons related to the murder case.

The board can't provide an individual with personal security: Faruque Ahmed

In the same vein, the BCB President claimed that Shakib's security is not in the hands of Bangladesh, as the board can't provide an individual with personal security. Ahmed further said that his security should come from the government while claiming that BCB is not at all a security agency that can provide it to the players.

"Shakib's security is not in the board's hand. The board can't provide an individual with personal security. He has to take a decision on that. His security has to come from the highest level of the government. BCB is not a security agency like the police or RAB (Rapid Action Battalion). We haven't spoken to anyone [in the government] about him," Faruque said being quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

