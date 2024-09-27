CSK legend Dwayne Bravo joins rival franchise as mentor ahead of IPL 2025

Bravo, who turns 41 in October, replaces Gautam Gambhir, who took over as India's head coach soon after helping KKR win their third IPL title in 2024.

Former West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after an injury that ended his 2024 CPL edition. The 40-year-old cricketer retired from international cricket in 2021 and bid farewell to IPL last year. Over the past few years, the Windies cricketer has transitioned into coaching, taking roles with the Chennai Super Kings and Afghanistan Cricket teams.

Interestingly, the star cricketer joined the Kolkata Knight Riders as their mentor shortly after calling time on his cricketing career. The 40-year-old cricketer succeeds Gautam Gambhir in the role, who left the side to join Team India as its head coach. The West Indies all-rounder played the final game of his career earlier this week in the 2024 CPL. The star cricketer was slated to appear in the entire season, but a groin injury during the game against the Saint Lucia Kings brought an abrupt end to his campaign. He got injured while attempting to take SLK's skipper Faf du Plessis's catch in the game.

DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development: KKR CEO Venky Mysore

KKR CEO Venky Mysore has confirmed that Bravo will be working with all other franchises of the Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, Major League Cricket in the USA, and ILT20 in the UAE.

Say hello to our new Mentor, DJ 'sir champion' Bravo! 💜



Welcome to the City of Champions! 🎶🏆



"DJ Bravo joining us is an exciting development. His relentless drive to win, along with his vast experience and deep knowledge, will greatly benefit our franchise and players," Mysore said in a statement.

Despite having played only for Mumbai Indians and CSK in the IPL history, KKR has a long association with the Bravo, having played a majority of the CPL career with the Trinbago Knight Riders.

"I've been part of the Trinbago Knight Riders for the last 10 years in the CPL. Having played for and against the Knight Riders in various leagues, I have a lot of respect for how they operate," Bravo said in a statement.

