SL vs BAN Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI Series in India?

Sri Lanka are currently hosting Bangladesh for an all-format series, which began with the two-match Test series. Following the host’s victory in the red-ball series by 1-0, both teams will shift their focus on three 50-over matches. The ODI series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will kick off on July 2, in Colombo. This will be followed by a three-match T20I series, starting on July 10.

Sri Lankan player Pathum Nissanka is coming on the back of a red-hot form after scoring two back-to-back centuries (187 and 158) in the recently concluded red-ball series. On the other hand, Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto is also enjoying a good run of form as he scored twin hundreds (148 and 125*) in the opening fixture of the series. Notably, the batter has resigned from the role of Bangladesh’s Test skipper after the series.

However, the Lankans whitewashed Bangladesh in the latest three-match ODI series hosted by them in 2019. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Co. have also dominated the recent two series in Bangladesh. They won the home 50-over series twice, with the score lines of 2-1, in 2021 and 2024.

SL vs BAN Live Streaming: Where to Watch ODI Series Live Streaming in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series will be streamed live in India on the FanCode and SonyLiv app.

SL vs BAN Live Telecast: Where to Watch ODI Series Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

SL vs BAN Live Streaming: Where to Watch Live Streaming in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UK and Rest of the World?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI series will be available to stream across multiple platforms globally.

Sri Lanka: Ten Cricket, Dialog TV, SLT IPTV and Siyatha TV

Ten Cricket, Dialog TV, SLT IPTV and Siyatha TV Bangladesh : Nagorik TV, T Sports and Tofee

: Nagorik TV, T Sports and Tofee UK: TNT Sports and TNT Sports 1

TNT Sports and TNT Sports 1 Pakistan: Ten Sports and Tapmad

Ten Sports and Tapmad South Africa: Super Sport network

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI Series: Schedule

1st ODI: July 2, R. Premadasa Stadium

July 2, R. Premadasa Stadium 2nd ODI: July 5, R. Premadasa Stadium

July 5, R. Premadasa Stadium 3rd ODI: July 8, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI Series: When will the matches take place?

The ODI matches between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will start at 2:30 PM IST, similar to the local time.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI Series: Full Squad

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.

