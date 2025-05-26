IPL 2025 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How and Where to Book IPL Match Tickets?

The IPL 2025 playoffs are just around the corner, and cricket fans across India are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to secure their tickets for the most exciting phase of the tournament. Whether you’re planning to watch the high-octane Qualifiers or the grand IPL Final, it’s crucial to know when and where to book your tickets. Here’s a complete guide on how to book your IPL 2025 playoffs tickets, along with the important dates, platforms, and booking details.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Ticket Booking Dates

The sale of IPL 2025 playoffs tickets is set to begin on May 24, 2025, with exclusive early access provided for RuPay cardholders. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the ticket sale schedule:

May 24, 2025 (Exclusive for RuPay Cardholders) : Early access begins for Qualifier 1 (May 29) and the Eliminator (May 30), both at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

: Early access begins for Qualifier 1 (May 29) and the Eliminator (May 30), both at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh. May 25, 2025 (General Sales for Qualifier 1 & Eliminator) : Tickets for these matches will be available to all on the IPL Official Website and District by Zomato app and website.

: Tickets for these matches will be available to all on the IPL Official Website and District by Zomato app and website. May 26, 2025 (Exclusive for RuPay Cardholders) : Early access for Qualifier 2 (June 1) and the Final (June 3), both at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

: Early access for Qualifier 2 (June 1) and the Final (June 3), both at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. May 27, 2025 (General Sales for Qualifier 2 & Final): Public sales for the Qualifier 2 and Final will begin.

Where to Book IPL Playoffs 2025 Tickets?

You can book your IPL tickets for the 2025 playoffs through two official platforms:

IPL Official Website: Direct access to tickets through the official IPL website is the most convenient method for booking.

It’s recommended to keep your account details ready to ensure smooth booking during high-demand periods. District by Zomato App & Website: Zomato has been appointed the official ticketing partner for the IPL playoffs.

Fans can use the Zomato app or website to book their tickets online. This platform provides a seamless booking experience, especially for mobile users.

How to Book IPL Playoffs 2025 Tickets?

Booking tickets for the IPL playoffs 2025 is simple and quick, but with high demand expected, it’s recommended to book as soon as possible. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the Booking Platform: Go to the IPL Official Website or open the District by Zomato app/website. Create an Account or Log In: If you don’t have an account, make one. If you already have one, just log in. Find the Ticket Section: Navigate to the “IPL Playoffs 2025 Ticket Booking” section. You can easily find this section on the homepage of the ticketing platforms. Choose Your Match: Select the match you want to attend. You can choose from Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the IPL Final, depending on your preference. Select Your Seats: After selecting the match, choose your preferred seats. You can buy a maximum of 2 tickets per account. Make Payment: Pay for your tickets using your preferred payment method. Various options, including RuPay, Credit/Debit cards, and UPI, will be available. Ticket Confirmation: Once your payment is processed, you will receive a ticket confirmation via email or SMS. Keep the confirmation handy for easy access to your match on the event day.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule and Venues

Here’s a look at the IPL 2025 playoffs schedule and venues where the action will unfold:

May 29, 2025 (Qualifier 1) : Team 1 vs Team 2 at New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh at 7:30 PM IST.

: Team 1 vs Team 2 at New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh at 7:30 PM IST. May 30, 2025 (Eliminator) : Team 3 vs Team 4 at New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh at 7:30 PM IST.

: Team 3 vs Team 4 at New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh at 7:30 PM IST. June 1, 2025 (Qualifier 2) : Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST.

: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST. June 3, 2025 (Final): Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST.

Top Ticket Booking Platforms for IPL 2025:

If you’re looking to book IPL tickets for the 2025 playoffs, here are the most popular platforms:

IPL Official Website : The official IPL website remains the most reliable and direct way to book your IPL match tickets. It allows fans to book tickets for both the Qualifiers and Final with ease.

: The official IPL website remains the most reliable and direct way to book your IPL match tickets. It allows fans to book tickets for both the Qualifiers and Final with ease. District by Zomato App/Website : Zomato’s online platform provides a smooth and efficient way to purchase tickets, and it offers early access for RuPay cardholders.

: Zomato’s online platform provides a smooth and efficient way to purchase tickets, and it offers early access for RuPay cardholders. Bookmyshow IPL 2025 Tickets : For those who are familiar with the platform, Bookmyshow remains a solid option for purchasing IPL tickets. It’s known for a user-friendly experience.

: For those who are familiar with the platform, Bookmyshow remains a solid option for purchasing IPL tickets. It’s known for a user-friendly experience. PayTM IPL 2025 Tickets: PayTM is another trusted platform to book your IPL 2025 tickets. Their interface makes it easy to select your preferred seat and make payments.

Tips for a Smooth Booking Experience:

Log in early : With high demand for tickets, it’s crucial to log in a few minutes before the official sales start.

: With high demand for tickets, it’s crucial to log in a few minutes before the official sales start. Use a reliable payment method : Ensure your payment method is set up and working properly to avoid any last-minute issues during checkout.

: Ensure your payment method is set up and working properly to avoid any last-minute issues during checkout. Keep your details handy: Have your account and payment details ready to save time when booking.

Getting your IPL 2025 playoffs tickets early is the key to enjoying the live experience of this thrilling cricket season. With exclusive access for RuPay cardholders and general sales available shortly thereafter, fans have a range of ways to book their seats for the exciting playoff matches. So don’t wait—secure your tickets now for the IPL 2025 playoffs!

