Is Jason Holder Making a Strong Case for Himself Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction and T20 World Cup 2026
Is Jason Holder Making a Strong Case for Himself Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction and T20 World Cup 2026?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 12, 2025
3 min read

In T20 internationals this year, Holder has taken 16 wickets in 12 matches.

West Indian Jason Holder showcased his all-round ability to help St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeat Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 clash at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. He is also strengthening his case for the IPL 2025 auction and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Jason Holder anchors innings after early collapse

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots batted first and were struggling at 61/3 in the 10th over when skipper Jason Holder walked in. Soon after, Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed, leaving them at 62/4. Leniko Boucher also fell cheaply, and the score slipped to 74/5. From there, Holder and Navian Bidaisee built a 74-run partnership. Holder was the key player, scoring 53 off 30 balls with one four and five sixes at a strike rate of 176.67. His innings proved vital as it helped the Patriots reach 150/7 in their 20 overs. Bidaisee contributed 30 runs, while Rizwan had earlier scored 39.

Jason Holder shines with the ball in tense finish

In the second innings, Jason Holder again played a key role for his team, taking two wickets for 32 runs in his four overs. He dismissed Chris Green and Daniel Sams. Holder trusted himself for the final over as Barbados Royals needed 14 runs to win. He gave six runs on the first ball but stayed calm, allowing only six more in the next four balls. With two runs needed from the last ball, he bowled a yorker to dismiss Daniel Sams lbw and secured a 1-run win for his team. Apart from Holder, Waqar Salamkheil and Navian Bidaisee picked up two wickets each, while Naseem Shah claimed one wicket.

Jason Holder Making a Strong Case for Himself Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction and T20 World Cup 2026

Jason Holder is in great form in T20 cricket and is making a strong case for the IPL 2026 auction and the T20 World Cup 2026. In CPL 2025, he has taken 13 wickets in 10 matches with an economy rate of 7.80. With the bat, he has scored 267 runs at an average of 38.14 and a strike rate of 167.92. He was in good form even before the CPL. In Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, he took nine wickets in eight matches, and in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, he claimed 15 wickets in eight matches.

In T20 internationals this year, Holder has taken 16 wickets in 12 matches. He went wicketless in only two games and has managed to take at least one wicket in each of his last nine innings. If he continues this form, he is building a strong case for both the IPL 2026 auction and a spot in the T20 World Cup 2026.

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

