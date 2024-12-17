News
KKR star Ajinkya Rahane dropped from Vijay Hazare Trophy squad
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 17, 2024 - 7:35 pm

KKR Star Snubbed From Vijay Hazare Trophy Squad Despite Brilliant Form in SMAT

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He finished as the top scorer in the domestic short-format tournament.

KKR star Ajinkya Rahane dropped from Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Ajinkya Rahane has shockingly been dropped from the Mumbai squad for the upcoming Vijaya Hazare Trophy despite putting up stellar performances in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Rahane, who was bought by KKR for INR 1.5 crores, finished as the top scorer in the domestic short-format tournament, amassing 462 runs at an impressive average of 58.62.

It has now been understood that Ajinkya Rahane has requested a break from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for personal reasons, leading to his absence from the squad.

ALSO READ: CSK With Another Signing Masterstroke! Latest Overseas Recruit for IPL 2025 Shines in BBL With Brilliant All-Round Performance

Prithvi Shaw dropped from Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Prithvi Shaw’s omission stems from his ongoing struggles with both form and discipline. Despite being part of Mumbai’s triumphant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, Shaw’s individual performance fell short of expectations. He managed only 197 runs across nine matches, including an underwhelming showing in the final, which highlighted his inconsistency and did not miss the selectors.

Furthermore, concerns surrounding Shaw’s fitness and involvement in off-field controversies led to his absence from certain Ranji Trophy fixtures.

Even in the absence of some key names, the Mumbai squad remains a balanced blend of youth and experience. Emerging talents like Ayush Mhatre and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who earned their spots through impressive domestic performances will be supported by veteran faces like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube while Shreyas Iyer will once again lead the side in the 50-ver tournament.

Mumbai squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ayush Mahtre, Angriksh Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore (Wicketkeeper), Prasad Pawar, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Royston Dias, Juned Khan, Harsh Tanna, Vinayak Bhoir

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

