CSK new recruit Jamie Overton shines in BBL
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 17, 2024 - 6:59 pm

CSK With Another Signing Masterstroke! Latest Overseas Recruit for IPL 2025 Shines in BBL With Brilliant All-Round Performance

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was bought by CSK for a steal deal of INR 1.5 crores.

CSK new recruit Jamie Overton shines in BBL

The brilliance behind Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) auction strategy came to the fore once again as one of their recent signings is currently looking in stellar form ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

30-year-old English all-rounder Jamie Overton, who was bought by the five-time IPL champions at a steal deal of INR 1.5 crores is lighting up the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) with his fiery display.

Playing for the Adelaide Strikers during a match against Sydney Thunder, Overton gave a testament to his all-round abilities by contributing with a quickfire knock of 45 off 35 balls while also picking up two wickets.

Despite his heroics, the Strikers lost the match narrowly by two wickets.

ALSO READ: KKR Face Big Setback Before IPL 2025, New Recruit Suffers Grade 2 Quadriceps Injury

Why CSK’s decision to buy Jamie Overton is a masterstroke?

Overton’s addition can help CSK in more ways than one. He is someone who can be the X-factor for the side – a fast bowling all-rounder who is 6 ft 5 in tall, he offers variety by being able to hit the deck hard and extract extra bounce or even deceive batters with slower deliveries.

Next, he is a complete power hitter and has the potential to be the finisher that CSK has been searching for. With MS Dhoni nearing the end of his career, the team will need someone who can step up and consistently fill the role of a finisher.

One of CSK’s shortcomings in recent seasons has been the absence of a player who brings adaptability across varying conditions. Although Overton may not feature in all 14 matches, he could prove to be a valuable asset in conditions that align with his playing style.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Big Bash League
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Jamie Overton

