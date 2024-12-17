News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
KKR new recruit Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 17, 2024 - 3:46 pm

KKR Face Big Setback Before IPL 2025, New Recruit Suffers Grade 2 Quadriceps Injury

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was picked up the defending champions during the IPL 2025 auction for INR 2 crores.

KKR new recruit Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced a major blow ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 season with their new Afghan recruit Rahmanullah Gurbaz suffering a Grade 2 quadriceps injury. To make matters worse, the 23-year-old wicketkeeper batter is also suffering from a bony hip flexor injury.

The news was confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) earlier today via a post on their official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Subsequently, Gurbaz has been withdrawn from the Afghanistan squad for the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe with 19-year-old Mohammad Ishaq being named as replacement.

Notably, Gurbaz, who was a part of the KKR setup last year in their title-winning campaign was once again picked up by the franchise in last month’s IPL 2025 auction for INR 2 crores.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Goes Gaga Over Akash Deep’s Massive Six, Rushes to the Dressing Room Window To See [WATCH]

Mujeeb Ur Rahman withdrawn after being named in ODI squad

On the other hand, spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman who was initially named in the ODI squad has now been dropped after ACB confirmed that he has been rested by the management in a bid to “not to rush him back” after injury.

After being sidelined for five months with a right phalanx sprain, Mujeeb returned to competitive cricket on November 21 in the Abu Dhabi T10. The off-spinner was then selected for Afghanistan’s white-ball squad for the Zimbabwe tour.

“After careful evaluation of Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s recovery process, the team management has decided not to rush him back. He will be given a rest from the #ZIMvAFG ODI series, which begins today in Harare,” ACB posted on X.

Updated Afghanistan Squad for Zimbabwe ODIs:

Mohammad Ishaq Shirzad (wk), Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Related posts

5 RCB Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

5 RCB Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

Their performances would have certainly caught the attention of the RCB management, who have been keeping a close eye on their progress.
Indian Premier League - IPL
17/12/2024
5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL

5 Best Overseas Players That Ever Played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL

The Royals have always boasted of a strong arsenal of overseas cricketers.
Indian Premier League - IPL
17/12/2024
Ankit Rajpoot

Former Rajasthan Royals Pacer Announces Surprise Retirement from Indian cricket

He confirmed the news via a post on his official social media handle on Instagram.
Indian Premier League - IPL
16/12/2024
KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2025

Why KKR Should Not Make Ajinkya Rahane Captain for IPL 2025 Despite His Stunning Batting Form

Ajinkya Rahane, despite his undeniable class, represents a short-term captaincy solution for KKR that comes with significant risks.
Indian Premier League - IPL
16/12/2024
Suryakumar Yadav has broken a big record of MS Dhoni after his latest knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) Batters Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record After His Match-Winning Knock in SMAT Final

He hit three maximums in the final and has 341 T20 sixes, three more than MS Dhoni’s 338 sixes.
News
16/12/2024
Rajat Patidar credits KKR coach for his captaincy success

RCB Player Credits KKR Coach for Success As Captain in SMAT 2024–25; Eyeing Captaincy in IPL 2025

He has marshalled his troops impeccably in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Indian Premier League - IPL
14/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy