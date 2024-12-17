Virat Kohli Goes Gaga Over Akash Deep’s Massive Six, Rushes to the Dressing Room Window To See [WATCH]

Kohli's reaction was priceless.

Indian pacer and tailender Akash Deep shocked many including Virat Kohli as he launched a massive six off Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Day 4 of the ongoing third Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Brisbane.

It was a fuller delivery on the off-stump from Cummins as Akash Deep produced the clean strike for the huge maximum, sending the ball screaming over deep mid-wicket.

Virat Kohli, who was sitting in the dressing room, had priceless reactions as he rushed to the window to see how far the ball had travelled.

Notably, Akash Deep had slammed Cummins for a boundary just one ball before and was riding high on his confidence.

Check the video of the incident below.

Virat Kohli's reaction on Akash Deep sixer 😭🥶 pic.twitter.com/AlGhXnhWq3 — YuSi 🕊️🇮🇳 (@yugandharlenin) December 17, 2024

ALSO READ: Where does Virat Kohli rank in the greatest batting slumps of all-time in Test cricket?

India manages to avoid follow-on

Speaking about the match, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja made serious amends for India’s horror batting display earlier on Day 3 when they were reduced to 44 for 4 at one point.

KL Rahul scored a deft knock of 84 and Ravindra Jadeja contributed 77 runs, comprising seven fours and one six.

It was then the pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, who slowly propelled the scoreboard so that the Indian team avoid the follow-on by crossing 246. The duo stitched a crucial 39-run partnership for the last wicket and remained unbeaten as India closed Day 4 at 252 for 9.

For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins has been leading from the front with four wickets to his name, while his pace partner Mitchell Starc has picked up three.

The series is currently evenly poised at 1-1. After India won the opener in Perth by 295 runs, they had a complete 180-degree turn in the next game at Adelaide, conceding the contest by a big margin of 10 wickets.

With one more day left to go in the ongoing Brisbane Test, it seems to be headed for a draw although the hosts are still in the driver’s seat

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.