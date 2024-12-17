News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Virat Kohli’s lean patch is beyond expectations in Test cricket, and he hasn’t been at his best for five years now.
News
December 17, 2024 - 11:48 am

Where does Virat Kohli rank in the greatest batting slumps of all-time in Test cricket?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Kohli’s peak was massive enough to keep him in the side despite such a major slump, and the team still sees him as a match-winner.

Virat Kohli’s lean patch is beyond expectations in Test cricket, and he hasn’t been at his best for five years now.

Virat Kohli’s lean patch is beyond expectations in Test cricket, and he hasn’t been at his best for five years now. There have been a few quality knocks in the middle, but Kohli has overall been mediocre, and his numbers have been below-par.

A user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) analysed Kohli’s extended slump and ranked him with batters with the biggest slump in their careers. He excluded players whose average is below 35 and who scored fewer than 1000 runs in Test cricket.

The graphic shows Kohli’s slump is the sixth-worst among batters in the given criteria, with an average difference of 22.71. Before the slump, he averaged a whopping 55.20, but since the slump started in 2019, he has an average of 32.49, with the slump lasting for 68 innings and going.

No other Indian batter had such a drastic slump in Test cricket, and Cheteshwar Pujara is next on the list, with a difference of 19.49. Kohli’s peak was massive enough to keep him in the side despite such a major slump, and the team still sees him as a match-winner.

Virat Kohli’s familiar issues continue in the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli has a major chink in his armour, and every team knows it. He tries to chase deliveries outside the off-stump line without any significant foot movement and has shown a similar pattern in almost every game.

Even in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli has chased deliveries outside the off-stump line, including the one against Josh Hazlewood in the Brisbane Test. So, teams don’t need to plan too much nowadays and can simply stick to bowling outside the off-stump line, and he nicks one early in his innings.

When Kohli was at his peak, he used to curb his instincts and leave deliveries outside the off-stump line; even while playing them, he used to come close to the ball. But now he just chases them away from his body.

He has played only one good knock for India in the ongoing series against Australia, but the team expected more from him. If he continues chasing deliveries, that slump will extend further.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Rohit Sharma registered another low score during the fourth day of The Gabba Test, extending his lean patch in red-ball cricket.

Test Retirement Looming for Rohit Sharma? Fans Decode His Unusual Act After the Latest Dismissal

Rohit Sharma’s poor run started in the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year, and he hasn’t managed to overcome his issues.
News
17/12/2024
One of those underperformers has been Shubman Gill, who has looked good but hasn’t managed to make a big score.

‘It’s a Problem’ – Aakash Chopra Raises Concerns Over Star India Batter’s Poor Numbers Outside the Subcontinent

The big guns haven’t stepped up, while young faces have got starts but haven’t converted them into big scores.
News
17/12/2024
Josh Hazlewood had to walk off the field after bowling just one over on the fourth day of The Gabba Test.

Australia Pacer Taken for Scans Midway Through the Brisbane Test; Unlikely To Bowl in the Remaining Innings

He is unlikely to bowl in this innings, and his participation in the game is in jeopardy.
News
17/12/2024
Jasprit Bumrah

‘Fighter spirit’: Jasprit Bumra Reveals His Pace Partner Is Bowling With a ‘Niggle’ in Brisbane

The Indian pace spearheaded lauded his partner for his bravery.
News
16/12/2024
Sanjay Manjrekar angry after India's batting horrors in Border Gavaskar Trophy

‘Time Has Come to’: Former India Star Blasts India’s Batting Coach After Horror Show in Border Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian batters were exposed once again, slumping to 44 for 4 in the ongoing third Test at The Gabba.
News
16/12/2024
Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes’ Career in Jeopardy? England Test Captain Forced To Leave Field With Recurring Injury Concern

Stokes looked crestfallen with his hand on his face.
News
16/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy