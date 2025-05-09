News
LSG vs RCB Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match

RCB could make some changes.

LSG vs RCB Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG lost their last match against Punjab Kings by 37 runs. They have played 11 matches so far, winning five and losing six. To stay in the race for the playoffs, they need to win this game.

RCB won their last match against Chennai Super Kings by 2 runs. They have played 11 matches so far, winning eight and losing just three. A win in this match will confirm their place in the playoffs and also strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two.

LSG vs RCB Playing 11 Today

LSG might play the same team, while RCB could make some changes.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

LSG might go with the same team even though they lost their last match.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed

LSG Batting Order:

  • Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Nicholas Pooran
  • Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad
  • Lower-order: Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

Looks like Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood are available for this match, so they might be included in the playing eleven. Devdutt Padikkal is ruled out of the tournament due to injury, and Mayank Agarwal has replaced him, so Mayank might come straight into the playing eleven.

RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

RCB Batting Order:

  • Openers: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli
  • No.3: Mayank Agarwal
  • Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya
  • Lower-order: Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (likely impact player)

