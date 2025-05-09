LSG vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match

RCB could make some changes.
Match No. 59 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
LSG lost their last match against Punjab Kings by 37 runs. They have played 11 matches so far, winning five and losing six. To stay in the race for the playoffs, they need to win this game.
RCB won their last match against Chennai Super Kings by 2 runs. They have played 11 matches so far, winning eight and losing just three. A win in this match will confirm their place in the playoffs and also strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two.
LSG might go with the same team even though they lost their last match.
LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav
Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed
Looks like Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood are available for this match, so they might be included in the playing eleven. Devdutt Padikkal is ruled out of the tournament due to injury, and Mayank Agarwal has replaced him, so Mayank might come straight into the playing eleven.
RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh
