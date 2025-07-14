News
Mumbai Indians (MI) Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players MI Will Release

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 14, 2025
4 min read

They reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025, where they lost to Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction.

The IPL 2026 Auction will take place in a few months’ time and it will give Mumbai Indians (MI) an opportunity to plug the holes in their squad. The five-time champions haven’t won a title in five years and they’ll be desperate to change that in the upcoming edition. 

Here’s a look at the likely MI released players list, and how the MI squad might shape up ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Mumbai Indians Released Players List For IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians like familiar faces in the side. Sticking true to their OneFamily mantra, they don’t make too many changes in the side. Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely MI Released Players List:

Likely Final Mumbai Indians Released Players List

  • Deepak Chahar 
  • Reece Topley 
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
  • Lizaad Williams
  • Satyanarayana Raju
  • Robin Minz

Big Players Who Feature in MI Released Players List Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

MI are likely to retain most of their squad but could release a few underperformers and misfits. Here’s a look at some of the big players and why they feature in the expected MI Released Players List:

Deepak Chahar 

Mumbai Indians had spent INR 9.25 crore in the mega auction to acquire Deepak Chahar. However, the right-arm seamer could not deliver what was expected of him. Chahar took 11 wickets in 14 innings at a high economy of 9.17. In all likelihood, MI will release him to free up the budget. 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman 

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was brought in as a replacement after AM Ghazanfar was ruled out of the IPL 2025. He played only one game and conceded 28 off two overs. MI will retain the young spin sensation Ghazanfar, whom they had bought for INR 4.80 crore. 

Reece Topley 

Reece Topley was with the team throughout the season but did not get a game. Even when they played two overseas pacer, MI preferred Gleeson over him. They are likely to release him and look for better alternatives. 

Likely MI Squad Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction 

Here’s how the MI squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Bevon Jacobs, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, KL Srijith, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar. 

Category: Released
Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lizaad Williams, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz.

Captaincy Status
Despite his poor display of tactics in IPL 2025 and underwhelming returns as a player, Hardik Pandya is likely to continue as the MI captain. 

READ MORE: 

MI Targets At IPL 2026 Auction in Place of Released Players

Spencer Johnson 

Mumbai Indians like left-arm pacers and Spencer Johnson would be a perfect fit in their squad. The Aussie pacer had an awful IPL 2025 campaign but has the potential to be a good all-phase bowler. 

Cameron Green 

It is hard to see Mumbai Indians releasing Will Jacks after the value he added as an off-spin all-rounder in the previous season. But if they do decide to release him, Cameron Green will be on their radar in the IPL 2026 auction. 

Mayank Yadav 

If the franchise releases Deepak Chahar, they will be in need of an Indian seamer. If Mayank Yadav is released by Lucknow Super Giants, there’s a good chance MI will target him. The other options could be Tushar Deshpande, Rasikh Salam, and Akash Deep. 

Abhinav Manohar 

Mumbai Indians need a lower middle order batter for back-up. Last season, they tried Robin Minz and Raj Bawa in that role but both were misfits. Abhinav Manohar, if released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, could be a decent option. 

FAQs – MI Released Players List

Which players could be released by MI?

Likely released names include Deepak Chahar, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lizaad Williams, Satyanarayana Raju, and Robin Minz.

Who will MI target in place of Deepak Chahar at IPL 2026 auction?

Mumbai Indians could go for another Indian seamer like Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, Tushar Deshpande, or Rasikh Salam. 

Who will MI target in place of Reece Topley at IPL 2026 auction?

MI can replace Reece Topley with the Aussie speedster Spencer Johnson. 

Who will MI target in place of Robin Minz at IPL 2026 auction?

Abhinav Manohar could be a good option to replace Robin Minz. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Deepak Chahar
IPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
MI Released Players List
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Mumbai Indians
Reece Topley
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

