Mumbai Indians Set To Release Multiple Overseas Stars Before IPL 2026 Auction 

They last won an IPL trophy in 2020.
Mumbai Indians (MI) haven’t been able to win a title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in five years. They will be desperate to get back on the top of the podium and will be eyeing to fine-tune their squad through the IPL 2026 auction later this year.
The five-time former champions had a decent campaign in IPL 2025, where they reached the playoffs. Mumbai Indians then defeated Gujarat Titans in Eliminator but couldn’t get past Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2.
It was perhaps a fair reflection of their squad, which had several holes in it. Ahead of the next season, they will look to plug those holes in the IPL 2026 auction.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Mumbai Indians have a pretty solid core of players and they should retain it ahead of the mini auction. Here’s a look at the likely Mumbai Indians retention list ahead of the 2026 auction:
ALSO READ:
Mumbai Indians will look to offload some of the players who either underperformed or didn’t fit into the line-up. Check out the likely Mumbai Indians released players list:
Mumbai Indians have several overseas players who did well in the previous season. Trent Boult was their highest wicket-taker while Ryan Rickelton made decent contributions at the top. Mitch Santner and Will Jacks also delivered crucial performances in a few matches.
Corbin Bosch was brought in as a replacement. He plays for the sister franchise in SA20 and will be retained. The young Afghanistan spin sensation AM Ghazanfar was ruled out before the season began. MI will retain him as well.
That leaves Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, and Lizaad Williams. Mujeeb played only one match, in which he went for 27 runs in two overs. The left-arm pacer Topley did not get a single game in the same with the presence of two other new-ball pacers. Williams also missed the entire season due to an injury.
Bevon Jacobs is perhaps a tricky call as they have invested in him. A promising young hitter from New Zealand has the potential to be a good finisher. But there is still some time for him to develop into a reliable finisher. The franchise might not be willing to wait with only eight overseas slots allowed.
Mumbai Indians need to get a couple of quality overseas pacers in the IPL 2026 auction. A left-arm pacer like Spencer Johnson could be on their radar. They could also go for Richard Gleeson, whom they had brought in as a temporary replacement for the playoffs.
If Jacobs is released, MI will also have to look for a lower middle order batter. They struggled in that aspect in the previous season as Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma could not provide the finishing touches. Naman Dhir was the only positive for them in the death overs.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.