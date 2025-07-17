News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mumbai Indians to release multiple overseas players ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians Set To Release Multiple Overseas Stars Before IPL 2026 Auction 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 17, 2025
3 min read

They last won an IPL trophy in 2020.

Mumbai Indians to release multiple overseas players ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction.

Mumbai Indians (MI) haven’t been able to win a title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in five years. They will be desperate to get back on the top of the podium and will be eyeing to fine-tune their squad through the IPL 2026 auction later this year. 

The five-time former champions had a decent campaign in IPL 2025, where they reached the playoffs. Mumbai Indians then defeated Gujarat Titans in Eliminator but couldn’t get past Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. 

It was perhaps a fair reflection of their squad, which had several holes in it. Ahead of the next season, they will look to plug those holes in the IPL 2026 auction.

Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Likely Mumbai Indians Retention List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction 

Mumbai Indians have a pretty solid core of players and they should retain it ahead of the mini auction. Here’s a look at the likely Mumbai Indians retention list ahead of the 2026 auction:

  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Rohit Sharma
  • Tilak Varma
  • Naman Dhir
  • Ryan Rickelton ✈️
  • Will Jacks ✈️
  • Trent Boult ✈️
  • Mitch Santner ✈️
  • Corbin Bosch ✈️
  • Vignesh Puthur
  • Karn Sharma
  • KL Srijith
  • Raj Bawa
  • Arjun Tendulkar
  • AM Ghazanfar ✈️
  • Ashwani Kumar

ALSO READ: 

Likely Mumbai Indians Released Players List 

Mumbai Indians will look to offload some of the players who either underperformed or didn’t fit into the line-up. Check out the likely Mumbai Indians released players list:

  • Deepak Chahar 
  • Reece Topley ✈️
  • Bevon Jacobs ✈️ 
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman ✈️
  • Lizaad Williams ✈️
  • Satyanarayana Raju
  • Robin Minz

How Can Mumbai Indians Bolster Their Overseas Roster?

Mumbai Indians have several overseas players who did well in the previous season. Trent Boult was their highest wicket-taker while Ryan Rickelton made decent contributions at the top. Mitch Santner and Will Jacks also delivered crucial performances in a few matches. 

Corbin Bosch was brought in as a replacement. He plays for the sister franchise in SA20 and will be retained. The young Afghanistan spin sensation AM Ghazanfar was ruled out before the season began. MI will retain him as well. 

That leaves Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, and Lizaad Williams. Mujeeb played only one match, in which he went for 27 runs in two overs. The left-arm pacer Topley did not get a single game in the same with the presence of two other new-ball pacers. Williams also missed the entire season due to an injury.  

Bevon Jacobs is perhaps a tricky call as they have invested in him. A promising young hitter from New Zealand has the potential to be a good finisher. But there is still some time for him to develop into a reliable finisher. The franchise might not be willing to wait with only eight overseas slots allowed. 

Mumbai Indians need to get a couple of quality overseas pacers in the IPL 2026 auction. A left-arm pacer like Spencer Johnson could be on their radar. They could also go for Richard Gleeson, whom they had brought in as a temporary replacement for the playoffs. 

If Jacobs is released, MI will also have to look for a lower middle order batter. They struggled in that aspect in the previous season as Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma could not provide the finishing touches. Naman Dhir was the only positive for them in the death overs. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bevon Jacobs
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
MI
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Mumbai Indians
Reece Topley
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

mumbai indians ipl 2025 will jacks t20 blast sam curran jamie overton csk ipl 2026 retention

Mumbai Indians Star Sizzles, IPL Teammate Flops While CSK Duo Struggle In T20 Blast As IPL 2026 Retention Questions Loom

Mumbai Indians will look at his form before IPL 2026 retentions
10:41 am
Samarnath Soory
Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer Deliver Match-Winning Performances in GSL 2025, Strengthen IPL 2026 Retention Chances

KKR and Rajasthan Royals Stars Deliver Match-Winning Performances in GSL 2025, Strengthen IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Both played a key role in guiding Guyana to victory.
10:01 am
Sagar Paul

KKR Grooming Former Pakistan U19 Talent And Rising Global T20 Star, But Is He Eligible To Enter IPL 2026 Auction?

9:28 am
CX Staff Writer
New Zealand Pacer Jacob Duffy Set To Be Star-Attraction In IPL 2026 Auction After Outstanding 2025

New Zealand Pacer Set To Be Star-Attraction In IPL 2026 Auction After Outstanding 2025

He is currently the No.1 bowler in ICC T20I Rankings.
10:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
csk-in-separate-talks-with-rajasthan-royals-for-trade-of mukesh choudhary-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction

CSK In Separate Talks With Rajasthan Royals For Trade Of Fast Bowler Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

This comes at a time when the future of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is reportedly uncertain.
9:03 pm
Vishnu PN
RR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction Likely Final List Of Players Rajasthan Royals Will Release

RR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Rajasthan Royals Will Release

Here is the list of players that Rajasthan Royals could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
7:52 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.