WATCH: Naveen-ul-Haq spills the beans behind viral 'sweet mangoes' post

In an interaction posted by LSG ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Naveen clarified the context behind the post.

While the reconciliation between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq happened in a heartfelt moment at the ODI World Cup, the mystery surrounding the viral "sweet mangoes" post on Instagram appears to have finally reached a resolution. In an interview conducted by the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants on their YouTube channel, Naveen disclosed the details of the Instagram story that had been speculated to be directed at Kohli.

The incident transpired shortly after the notorious clash between the two cricketers during their IPL 2023 encounter in Lucknow. The heated exchange, which began in the final stages of RCB's victory against LSG, extended to post-match scenes where an intense handshake was exchanged before their respective teammates intervened. Subsequently, a war of words unfolded between the former India captain and the ex-LSG mentor, Gautam Gambhir.

A few days later, during RCB's IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Naveen posted a story on his Instagram with the caption "sweet mangoes," showcasing him watching RCB's match on TV. Although the post did not explicitly mention Kohli, its timing—shared on social media right after the former RCB batter's dismissal led fans to believe it was aimed at him.

Naveen-ul-Haq has been retained by LSG for IPL 2024

However, in an interaction with LSG ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Naveen clarified the context behind the post.

“I had told Dhaval bhai (LSG team logistics) that I wanted to eat mangoes. And he got mangoes that night itself. When we went to Goa, he brought mangoes. So I was sitting in front of the screen and eating mangoes. There was no picture or anything (of Kohli); it was a Mumbai Indians player on the screen. So I wrote 'sweet mangoes,' and everyone took it in a different way. So even I didn't say anything; I just left it. I thought it was mango season, so people's shops should also do well,” explained Naveen.

The Afghanistan fast bowler, who retired from ODIs at the end of the World Cup last month, has been retained by LSG for the upcoming 2024 season.

ALSO READ: Senior Indian cricketer posts scathing review of 'Animal' movie, later deletes it

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.