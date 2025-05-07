PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match Likely To Be Shifted to Mumbai Amid Dharamsala Airport Shutdown

The PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match is scheduled to take place on May 11.

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to be held in Dharamsala on May 11 is reportedly likely to be shifted to Mumbai due to increasing political tensions between India and Pakistan.

This comes at a time when the Dharamsala airport has been shut in the wake of Operation Sindoor, wherein the Indian Armed Forces has targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). This was in response to the terror attacks in Pahalgam two weeks ago wherein 26 Indian tourists were killed after a group of gunmen opened fire.

PBKS vs MI match likely in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians were scheduled to arrive in Dharamsala by May 8. However, Mumbai Indians are now considering making alternate travel arrangements. According to a report in News18, the match is likely to be played in either DY Patil Stadium or the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on May 8, however, will go ahead. The Delhi Capitals had arrived in Dharamsala before the closure of the airport. The Delhi Capitals, however, is likely to travel to Delhi from Dharamsala by road in time to face Gujarat Titans at home on May 11. ‘

This is because airports in northwest India have been closed due to Operation Sindoor.

PBKS and MI both in race for IPL 2025 playoffs

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are in the race to make the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are in third place with 15 points from 11 matches whereas Mumbai Indians are in fourth place with 14 points from 12 matches. The Net Run-Rate separates both Gujarat Titans (First) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Second) both of whom have 16 points from 11 matches.

