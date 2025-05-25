‘I Rest My Case’: Punjab Kings Co-owner Preity Zinta Slams Third Umpire’s Decision During Their Clash Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals won by six wickets.

Actress Preity Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings (PBKS), has taken a dig at the third umpire for a crucial call during their match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

In the final ball of the 15th over, PBKS batter Shashank Singh hit the outside off delivery off Mohit Sharma for a six. DC fielder Karun Nair almost completed a good catch, but he pushed that into the ground as his weight was falling outside.

Nair felt that his feet had touched the boundary line and gestured for a six. However, due to the lack of enough conclusive evidence, third umpire Chris Gaffaney signalled for one run.

Co-owner Preity Zinta Opposes the Decision

While replying to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), she protested the third umpire’s decision to deny a six to Shashank. The actress even confirmed consulting with Nair, who was sure about that being an over-boundary.

“In a such a high profile tournament with so much technology at the Third Umpire’s disposal such mistakes are unacceptable & simply shouldn’t happen. I spoke To Karun after the game & he confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6! I rest my case!” she wrote.

In a such a high profile tournament with so much technology at the Third Umpire’s disposal such mistakes are unacceptable & simply shouldn’t happen. I spoke To Karun after the game & he confirmed it was DEFINITELY a 6 ! I rest my case ! #PBKSvsDC #IPL2025 https://t.co/o35yCueuNP — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 24, 2025

In the end, DC needed seven runs in the last over to win the match. The result could have been different if they had that extra six-run margin.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs DC in IPL 2025

PBKS posted a huge 206/8 after the visitors won the toss and put them to bat first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. But an astonishing 58-run knock off 25 balls from youngster Sameer Rizvi, at a fiery strike rate of 232, helped DC upset the second-placed PBKS.

With this six-wicket victory, DC ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high. However, PBKS’ top-two finish hopes have taken a hit. Shreyas and Co. will now have to win their last fixture against the fourth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI). Their spot also depends on the results of the other teams’ remaining matches (Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.