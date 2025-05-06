News
Last updated: May 6, 2025

R Sai Kishore Taken Off the Field After Injuring Himself While Fielding During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The incident happened during the 16th over of the Mumbai Indians innings.

R Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans MI vs GT IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans spinner R Sai Kishore was taken out of the field after he injured himself while fielding during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

How Sai Kishore injured himself

The incident happened during the 16th over of the Mumbai Indians innings. Sai Kishore came running in from deep square leg to stop a shot from Corbin Bosch in the fifth ball of the over bowled by Gerald Coetzee.

However, he injured himself while diving to stop the ball. After receiving some treatment on the field, Sai Kishore was taken off the field by the physio.

More to follow…

