[WATCH] Prasidh Krishna Hurls Ball Straight Into Corbin Bosch’s Body; Proteas Star Remains Unfazed During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the second ball of the 15th over.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna got carried away in the heat of the moment and hurled the ball straight at Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Corbin Bosch during the MI vs GT match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the second ball of the 15th over. Krishna bowled a hard length on off as Bosch got behind the line and played it back towards the bowler. Prasidh Krishna managed to collect it and then threw it straight at the batter as it smashed him on the back pad.

Gujarat Titans bowlers dominate Mumbai Indians

Speaking about the MI vs GT match, the home side were in early trouble after losing both their openers in Ryan Rickelton (2 off 2) and Rohit Sharma (7 off 8) cheaply.

It was then the pair of Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jack which made amends for the initial setback with a 61-run stand. While SKY eventually departed for 35 off 24, Jacks went on to complete his fifty before falling prey to Rashid Khan in the 12th over for 53 off 35.

However, the Titans’ bowlers ensured to make inroads consistently and keep the run-flow in check.

At the time of writing this report, the MI scoreboard reads 128 for 7 in 17.3 overs with Corbin Bosch and Deepak Chahar currently batting in the middle.

The match is extremely crucial for both teams as the IPL 2025 playoffs intensify. MI and GT are in contention for a top-four finish and a win tonight will not only consolidate their chances but also give them a strong chance of securing a the top spots and get two attempts at qualifying for the final.

