Last updated: May 6, 2025

Former Delhi Capitals Player Suggests New Batting Position For KL Rahul To Solve Their IPL 2025 Struggles

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

KL Rahul's form has coincided with DC's imperious form early in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals were the early pace-setters of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They were convincing and sometimes dominant against all the opponents they faced. They handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru their first defeat of the season in their undefeated run of four matches at the beginning of the season.

But then they suffered a mighty collapse in the death overs against Mumbai Indians. What proved to be MI’s turning point also flipped the equation for DC as they lost four of their next six games.

Delhi Capitals’ Early Run And Late Collapse In IPL 2025

In Monday’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they were rescued by heavy rain in Hyderabad leading to an abandoned game. A free point kept them alive in the playoffs race, but their batting collapses and ineffective bowling need to improve.

ALSO READ:

According to former DC pacer Varun Aaron, just one change in the batting order will have a transformative effect.

“If you want stability in this batting line-up, send KL Rahul to open. He is going to solve all your problems. If they are going to play around with the openers, might as well put in the most experienced opener as an opener. If you put in Karun, I don’t think it is fair on him because they have really moved him up and down the order quite a lot,” Aaron told ESPNCricinfo.

DC’s Chances To Qualify For Playoffs

DC have gone through multiple opening combinations with Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis and Nair while having a player like KL Rahul in their ranks. Rahul has scored over 6,000 runs of his 7,967 T20 runs from 163 innings as an opener.

“If you are making radical changes a lot, put in the guys who are most suited to their role, and who have taken the pressure. We all know how much KL Rahul is moved up and down the order in other teams,” Aaron added.

Rahul’s imperious form coincided with DC’s undefeated run, but his failures with the bat had taken the sting out of their unit as well.

DC currently sit fifth in the IPL 2025 table with 13 points from 11 matches which included six wins, four defeats and one No Result.

