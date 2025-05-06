Virat Kohli Reveals Huge Role Played By MS Dhoni and Gary Kirsten in His Evolution As World’s Best

Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni had clearly told him they were backing him to bat at number three.

Virat Kohli said in a podcast that MS Dhoni and Gary Kirsten played a huge role in his development into one of the world’s best players. Gary Kirsten was the coach when Virat Kohli made his ODI debut during a series in Sri Lanka.

Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni Backed Kohli to Bat at No. 3

Speaking on the RCB Podcast with host Mayanti Langer, Kohli shared that he was always honest with himself about his skills. After watching other players, he felt his game wasn’t at their level, but he had strong determination. He was ready to do whatever it took to help his team win, and that mindset is what earned him a place in the Indian team early on.

He also mentioned that both Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni had clearly told him they were backing him to bat at number three. They believed he brought a lot of energy and involvement on the field, and they valued that highly. They wanted him to continue playing in that same way.

“I was very realistic about my abilities because I had seen a lot of other people play, and I did not feel like my game was anywhere close to theirs. The only thing I had was determination. If I wanted to make my team win, I was willing to do anything. That was the very reason I got chances to play for India initially. Gary and MS made it very clear to me that they were backing me to play at number three. They told me this is what you can do for the team, and what you represent on the field — your energy, your engagement — that is of the biggest value to us. So they wanted me to play that way,” Virat Kohli said.

Watch the full podcast here

ALSO READ:

Not Technically Perfect, But Always Willing to Learn

Virat Kohli says that in the beginning, he was not seen as a player who could win matches on his own from any situation, like some naturally gifted stars. But what made him different was his strong mindset and determination to keep fighting no matter how difficult things got. That attitude is what earned him the support of people like MS Dhoni and Gary Kirsten.

Kohli openly admits that he was not the most technically perfect or naturally talented cricketer when he started. But he was always eager to learn and improve. His strong desire to become the best, not just for himself but to help his team win more matches, pushed him to keep working hard on his game. Over time, this hunger to grow helped him become one of the best players in the world.

“I was never looked at as this outright match-winner who could change the game from anywhere, but I had this thing — I was going to stay in the fight, I wasn’t going to give up. That is what they backed. That very thing that God blessed me with helped me to improve my game, my technique, everything. I’ve never been shy to admit that I was not the most technically sound or naturally gifted player. I evolved a lot while playing because I was very keen to learn, very keen to get better. I wanted to be the best — there’s no denying that. I wanted to be the best. And that hunger, that desire to keep improving, to eventually win more games for my team, is what helped me improve my game,” he added.

Kohli Grew Into a Modern Great

The support Virat Kohli received from Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni played a big role in shaping his career. Their trust in him during his early days helped him grow into one of the best batters of this generation, especially in the number three position. Kohli has always spoken highly of both Kirsten and Dhoni, as they were the coach and captain when he started out.

That early backing gave him the confidence to move forward, and he never looked back. Since then, he has become one of the best across all formats, led India for many years after Dhoni, and has won several major trophies along the way as a player.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.