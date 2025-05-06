News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Virat Kohli has been the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 6, 2025

REVEALED! Why Did Virat Kohli Leave RCB Captaincy After IPL 2021

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

While Kohli couldn’t take his team to the trophy, RCB have had numerous great moments under his tenure.

Virat Kohli has been the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

Virat Kohli has been the face of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. He is the only player to play for a single franchise for all these years and has had a massive impact on the team.

He also captained RCB for a long time after taking over from Daniel Vettori in 2013 and remained in the position till 2021. While Kohli couldn’t take his team to the trophy, RCB have had numerous great moments under his tenure, which will forever remain iconic in the league’s history.

In a chat on the RCB Podcast, Kohli explained why he left the captaincy after 2021, stating that it became tough for him to handle everything. He said he wanted to play cricket without being judged, and that was only possible if he relinquished the captaincy.

“I was always in this space where I was like — what do I… what do I do? And I was exposed to it 24/7. It got very, very tough on me, and in the end, it became too much. That’s why I stepped down — because I felt like, if I’ve decided I want to be in this place, I need to be happy. I need to have a space in my life where I can just come and play my cricket without being judged.”

What was RCB’s record under the captaincy of Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli captained RCB 143 times in his IPL career, winning 68 matches (including super over wins) at a win% of 47.55. Under him, RCB qualified for the playoffs in four seasons – 2015, 2016, 2020, and 2021.

ALSO READ:

He also took them to the final in 2016, where they came close to winning, only to fall short by eight runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Still, he did a reasonable job as a captain, and it didn’t affect his batting, for Kohli kept scoring runs season after season and remained one of the best performers of RCB.

He even left the captaincy at the right time ahead of a fresh cycle to allow the new captain to settle and play a team of his choice. Amidst all this, Kohli’s batting went up and down, but he always found ways to step up in crunch situations with the willow.

Ahead of this season, there were talks about Kohli being reappointed as the captain since other options weren’t as experienced, but RCB chose Rajat Patidar. Kohli must have had a say in this decision, and it was wise not to put additional captaincy pressure on him at this stage of his career.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli

Related posts

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Updated Points Table And Predictions

10:33 am
CX Staff Writer
MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction for match 56 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 56 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 56 between MI and GT.
10:00 am
Sandip Pawar
SRH Blame Home Pitch for Early Exit From IPL 2025

SRH Blame Home Pitch for Early Exit From IPL 2025

Both their batting and bowling didn’t perform well this season.
9:06 am
Sagar Paul
Will Kagiso Rabada Play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians?

Will Kagiso Rabada Play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Match Today Against Mumbai Indians?

His arrival back in India has now sparked speculations about his availability for the rest of the tournament.
8:47 am
Chandra Moulee Das
West Indies odi squad RCB Gujarat Titans Sherfane Rutherford Romario Shepherd

RCB, Gujarat Titans Players Named in West Indies ODI Squad for Ireland and England Series

7:04 am
CX Staff Writer
srh vs dc cut off time start time shortened match playing conditions hyderabad weather ipl 2025

SRH vs DC Cut Off Time: Start Time, Shortened Match Playing Conditions, Hyderabad Weather Update for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Today

11:12 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.