RCB Pacer Yash Dayal's Father Reveals How Virat Kohli Supported Him After IPL 2023 Setback
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He defended 15 runs in the last over against CSK last night.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal defended 15 runs in the 20th over against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win a last-over thriller for his team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He stood strong under pressure even after bowling a no-ball to Shivam Dube in the fourth delivery of the over.

However, he made a swift comeback and produced a nerves-of-steel performance to concede only three singles when CSK needed just six runs off the final three balls to chase down 213. Previously, he also scalped the big wicket of CSK skipper MS Dhoni (12 runs off 8 balls) in the third ball of that over.

Yash Dayal’s father reveals Virat Kohli’s support behind his redemption

His father Chanderpal Dayal spoke about how the former RCB captain Virat Kohli showed faith in the youngster, after his major setback in the IPL 2023. The star Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh had hit him five sixes in an over to win the match for his franchise.

After the incident, Dayal’s former team Gujarat Titans dropped him from the playing XI and released him ahead of the IPL 2024 player auction. However, RCB added the 27-year-old to their squad by spending INR 5 crore in the auction.

“Virat Kohli has supported him a lot. When Yash joined RCB, Virat would often call him to his room and sometimes, he would go to Yash’s room himself. They discussed that over [from IPL 2023], and Virat told him one thing: ‘Keep working hard, toofan macha de. Main hoon tere saath. Chinta mat karna. Mehnat karna mat chhodna. Galtiyan karna, par seekhna aur aage badhna (Stir up a storm. I am with you. Don’t worry. Never stop working hard. Make mistakes, but learn from them and keep moving forward)’ Virat has given him a lot of freedom and turned him into a fearless cricketer,” he said to Times of India.

ALSO READ:

Moreover, his father also mentioned how the RCB talisman mentored and guided the young bowlers carefully who had faced some rough patches early in their career.

“Maine kaafi cricketers ko toot te hue dekhe hai, especially bowlers ko, par Virat ne apne haath se joda hai [I have seen many cricketers break down, especially bowlers, but Virat has connected them with his own hands],” he opined.

RCB in IPL 2025

The Bengaluru outfits continue their winning spree in the IPL 2025. With the 2-run win over CSK, they have once again claimed the top spot in the points table this season. This victory also marked their second home-match win in this edition.

Moreover, RCB registered a double over CSK for the first time in IPL history. Earlier, Rajat Patidar and Co. won by 50 runs in their previous encounter against CSK in Chepauk.

The Men in Red will look to continue their impressive run in the remaining three matches of the league stage. They will next take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on May 9.

IPL 2025
RCB
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli
Yash Dayal

