Romario Shepherd Credits Key Guidance From Dinesh Karthik for 14-Ball 53 As RCB Edge CSK in IPL 2025 Thriller
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Romario Shepherd Credits Key Guidance From Former RCB Player for 14-Ball 53* As RCB Edge CSK in IPL 2025 Thriller

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Shepherd stayed unbeaten on 53 from just 14 balls, hitting the second-fastest fifty in IPL history.

Romario Shepherd Credits Key Guidance From Dinesh Karthik for 14-Ball 53 As RCB Edge CSK in IPL 2025 Thriller

Romario Shepherd’s explosive batting in the final two overs of the first innings helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secure a narrow two-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the second last over, Shepherd went after Khaleel Ahmed and smashed 33 runs, completely dominating the over. In the final over, Matheesha Pathirana tried to control the scoring, but Shepherd powered 20 more runs off just five balls, taking Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a big total of 213 for 5.

Shepherd stayed unbeaten on 53 from just 14 balls, hitting the second-fastest fifty in IPL history. His late burst made all the difference and helped RCB win a close game against CSK.

Shepherd Makes the Most of Long-Awaited Opportunity

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, Romario Shepherd said he had been waiting for his chance for a long time, and finally got the opportunity to bat. He wanted to make the most of it and help the team finish well, which is exactly what he did.

Talking about his power-hitting, Shepherd explained that it comes from his strong base and the way he swings the bat. He also shared that Tim David had advised him to hold his shape while swinging, as the ball was gripping a bit on the surface. That advice worked, and Shepherd’s calm approach helped him finish the innings in style.

“Today I had my opportunity. I was waiting for a long time, finally got out to bat, wanted to give the team a good finish. (On where the power comes from) My base and the way I swing. Timmy was telling me to just hold my shape and swing from there as the ball was holding,” Shepherd said.

ALSO READ:

Shepherd Credits DK’s Mentorship for Improved Batting Performance

Shepherd explained that in the first few games, the team was struggling as a batting unit. That’s when RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik stepped in and guided them with focused training and advice, which really helped and showed results in the match.

“The first couple of games we were failing as a batting unit. DK took us and gave us specific work, it paid off today. I wasn’t thinking of a score, I was thinking ball by ball and try to hit each ball for four or six,” he added.

Shepherd’s unbeaten knock of 54 from just 14 balls was a powerful display of hitting. His innings included four fours and six sixes, and he batted at an incredible strike rate of 378.57, turning the game around in the final overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2025
RCB vs CSK
Romario Shepherd
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

