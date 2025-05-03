News
fastest 50 in ipl romario shepherd 14 balls rcb vs csk ipl 2025
news
Last updated: May 3, 2025

Fastest 50 in IPL: Romario Shepherd Misses Record by 1 Ball vs CSK in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He slammed a quickfire fifty in 14 balls.

fastest 50 in ipl romario shepherd 14 balls rcb vs csk ipl 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Romario Shepherd went berserk tonight in the match against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), smashing a 14 ball fifty. In the list of fastest 50 in IPL, this innings from Shepherd comes out second best.

Coming in to bat in the 18th over after the dismissal of Rajat Patidar, Shepherd took the onslaught to the bowlers and slammed a quickfire fifty in 14 balls. Unfortunately, he missed out the record for the fastest fifty by just one ball, with Yashasvi Jaiswal topping the charts in 13 balls.

Fastest 50 in IPL: Romario Shepherd Hits 14 Ball Fifty vs CSK

In the first two balls Shepherd played, he made just one run. However, from the first ball of the 19th over, he unlocked himself as he took Khaleel Ahmed for 33 runs in the penultimate over which included four maximums and two boundaries.

Player Balls Match Venue Date
Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 11 May 2023
KL Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals Mohali 08 April 2018
PJ Cummins 14 Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Pune 06 April 2022
Romario Shepherd 14 Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 03 May 2025
YK Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 24 May 2014
SP Narine 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 07 May 2017
Nicholas Pooran 15 Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 10 April 2023
Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 20 April 2024
Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians Delhi 27 April 2024

ALSO READ:

Romario Shepherd fastest 50 in IPL 2025 propel RCB to a towering total

Speaking about the RCB vs CSK match, Shepherd’s heroics propelled the Bengaluru outfit to a towering total of 213 for 5 in 20 overs.

Apart from Romario, RCB openers Jacob Bethell (55 off 33) and Virat Kohli (62 off 33) slammed fifties to build the perfect foundation with a flourishing start.

IPL 2025
RCB
RCB vs CSK
Romario Shepherd

IPL 2025
RCB
RCB vs CSK
Romario Shepherd

MS Dhoni Matheesha Pathirana RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

MS Dhoni Handpicks CSK Pacer For Criticism After Loss vs RCB in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a two-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 on Saturday.
12:36 am
Vishnu PN
Dewald Brevis DRS Chennai Super Kings RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

CSK Denied DRS Call For Dewald Brevis, Loses Wicket After Timer Runs Out vs RCB in IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Lungi Ngidi.
11:55 pm
Vishnu PN

CSK Team sheet Reveals 22-Year-Old Wicketkeeper Was in Playing XI vs RCB Before Being Replaced by Deepak Hooda in IPL 2025 Clash

A screenshot of the CSK team sheet doing rounds on the social media reveals revealed the truth.
9:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

RCB Youngster Jacob Bethell Proves IPL 2025 Price Worthy With Brilliant Fifty vs CSK

8:29 pm
CX Staff Writer

8:29 pm
CX Staff Writer
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's Future After a Forgettable IPL 2025 Season

‘Any Future Decision…’: Legendary India Batter Shares His Opinion on CSK Skipper MS Dhoni After Forgettable IPL 2025 Season

CSK became the first team to get eliminated from the IPL 2025.
7:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
why is josh hazlewood not in rcb playing xi rcb vs csk ipl 2025 match today

Why is Josh Hazlewood Not in RCB Playing XI vs CSK in IPL 2025 Match Today? Lungi Ngidi Named Replacement

7:47 pm
CX Staff Writer
